Execs to Discuss Entertainment, Security and the Digital Consumer in Variety Streaming Room on Sept. 8

Variety’s Todd Spangler will moderate a conversation with leading content distributors, streaming platforms and technology partners as they discuss strategies to succeed at distributing content securely within the expansive digital environment. The conversation will be hosted in the Variety Streaming Room presented by BuyDRM on September 8 at 9 a.m PT / 12 p.m. ET.

Panelists include BuyDRM ceo & founder Christopher Levy; POPS Worldwide head of OTT and content Marissa Hanafi; Tubi chief strategy officer Reza Banki; Discovery Inc. svp, global D2C service Sudheer Sirivara; & ZEE5 India ceo Tarun Katial.

With digital content viewership hitting all-time highs during the pandemic as well as streaming platforms launching from many the world’s biggest tech and media companies, panelists will unpack how content distributors are managing efficient and secure content across their platforms. The roundtable will also cover direct-to-consumer best practices and tech operational strategies to deliver content in dozens of territories and languages.

“BuyDRM is excited to bring together a group of top flight media and entertainment professionals to explore securing digital streaming video in this new era.” said Levy.

