Variety Streaming Room to Present Screening, Exclusive Q&A of Apple TV Plus’ ‘Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet’

Series creators Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz & star Charlotte Nicado will participate in an exclusive Q&A and screening of the “Quarantine” episode from “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” on July 6th at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET in the Variety Streaming Room presented by Apple TV Plus.The conversation will be moderated by Michael Schneider, Senior Editor, TV Awards, Variety.

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is a live-action comedy series that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. The virtual event will feature a screening of the episode entitled “Quarantine.”

The Variety Streaming Room is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: variety.com/mythicquest