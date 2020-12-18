UTA Signs Photographer, Director, Entrepreneur Estevan Oriol (EXCLUSIVE)

UTA has signed Estevan Oriol for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively.

He will continue to be managed by Marco Valadez at The ID Agency and represented by attorney Eric Sherman at Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Most recently, Oriol executive produced the Universal Pictures feature “Lowriders” and produced and directed the Netflix documentary “L.A. Originals.” He is also attached as an executive producer on the George Lopez-led drama series “Once Upon a Time in Aztlan,” which Variety exclusively reported has been set up for development at Amazon.

Oriol began his career as a tour manager for Cypress Hill and House of Pain. His photography, which has documented his life on the road as a tour manager, has been showcased in several galleries and institutions, including the Smithsonian Center for Latino Initiatives, Mesa Contemporary Art Center, Petersen Automotive Museum and The Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as Los Angeles’ and New York’s Beyond The Streets exhibitions.

His work can also be found in his best-selling books “L.A. Woman,” “L.A. Portraits,” and “This Is Los Angeles,” which capture various West Coast lifestyles. He has also been featured in publications including Complex, GQ, Vibe and Rolling Stone, among others. On the small screen, he has appeared on CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain-Parts Unknown” and CNN’s “Street Food-Roy Choi.”