Courtney Braun Named General Counsel at Endeavor Client Rep Group; Michelle Walter Promoted to CFO at WME

Lloyd Braun, president of Endeavor Client Group and WME chairman, announced today that Courtney Braun has been promoted to general counsel for Endeavor Client Representation Group and Michelle Walter has been elevated to chief financial officer at WME. Both appointments are effective immediately.

“Courtney and Michelle have been indispensable members of WME for years, serving as trusted advisors to our clients and colleagues on a range of business matters,” Lloyd Braun said in statement. “Courtney’s combination of strategic thinking and sound judgment uniquely suit her to the legal complexities of the representation business. Michelle’s operational mindset and forward-thinking approach have been critical to our growth efforts, and both will continue to serve important roles in shaping the future of our agency.”

Braun most recently served as dead of legal affairs for Endeavor Client Group and, in her new role, will now also be responsible for all legal matters across WME and Endeavor’s fashion representation business, including IMG Models, Art + Commerce, and The Wall Group. Braun will continue to oversee Legal Affairs for Endeavor Client Group, as well as her duties as deputy general counsel for Endeavor.

Braun joined Endeavor in 2010, shortly after the William Morris Agency and Endeavor merger in 2009, previously working in both business affairs and legal affairs at Sony Pictures Entertainment. Over her decade with the company, Braun helped form Endeavor’s Government Relations practice (which is responsible for the company’s lobbying, political action and political giving) and advised on the creation of Endeavor Action (a Political Action Committee dedicated to arts education and voter registration issues).

Walter joined the agency 11 years ago, after serving as a vice president in Houlihan Lokey’s Financial Restructuring group in Los Angeles. Walter was most recently a senior vice president on Endeavor’s corporate finance team and, in her new position, continue to oversee all financial and operational aspects of the agency with an eye on strategic planning and remain an executive vice president on the team.