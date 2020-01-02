×
Endeavor Buys Majority Stake in On Location Experiences, Partners With NFL

Cynthia Littleton

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MNNFL Super Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA - 04 Feb 2018
Endeavor has acquired a majority stake in On Location Experiences, a hospitality firm that specializes in luxury experiences and accommodations around big sporting events.

The deal is said to be in the neighborhood of $650 million. The company was originally part of the NFL but has been owned since 2015 by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, the Carlyle Group and the NFL’s 32 Equity investment arm. 32 Equity will remain a minority partner and expand its relationship with the company.

As part of the transaction, former Bloomberg and Time Inc. executive Paul Caine has been appointed CEO, replacing John Collins, who held the role for the past four years.

On Location Experiences is a fit with Endeavor’s other holdings in the sports and entertainment arena. The goal is to expand On Location’s offerings into the realm of fashion and entertainment.

“By bringing together a leader like On Location with Endeavor’s access and reach, we can advance the way consumers and brands think about money-can’t-buy experiences,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. “Partnering with the NFL will enable us to leverage the best-in-class executions around one of the biggest events in the world, the Super Bowl, and extend this same level of service and experiences to other sports and entertainment properties globally.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is “committed to offering NFL fans unique and first-class experiences at our events.”

On Location at present specializes in “immersive” experiences tied to such megawatt events as the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, NCAA Final Four, PGA of America events as well as numerous college football bowl games and the tennis majors.

Latham & Watkins and Raine Group served as advisors to Endeavor in the deal. financial advisor. Paul Hastings LLP served as legal advisor to On Location. Ropes & Gray was legal advisor to the NFL.

