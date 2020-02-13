×

Endeavor Launches Impact Fellowship, Offering 42 Positions Across the Company

Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel
CREDIT: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Endeavor has announced the Endeavor Impact Fellowship, a program offering entry-level and internship positions across the company’s network.

Endeavor Impact Fellowship will offer 42 positions each year to candidates looking for an opportunity to gain experience in entertainment, fashion or sports and hoping to improve the communities around these industries. Opportunities will be available across Endeavor’s network of companies, including at Endeavor Content, WME and IMG. Positions may be based in New York, Nashville or Beverly Hills.

There are three different tracks available. The full-time internship is a two-year program for graduates of two- and four-year universities seeking their first opportunities in the industry. It runs from June 2020-June 2022. The summer internship runs for two months from June 2020-July 2020 and is available to current college students enrolled in two- or four-year universities. The student-athlete internship runs for one month in May 2021 and has been made for individuals who cannot complete an internship during the summer due to sport practice schedules.

“The Endeavor Impact Fellowship will serve as a point of entry for a generation who recognize the power of entertainment in educating and inspiring positive change in our communities,”said Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel in a statement accompanying the announcement of the Endeavor Impact Fellowship. “It’s our hope that this program will serve as a catalyst for new perspectives and lasting impact in our businesses and our industries more broadly.”

Applications are now being accepted. Summer internship applications are due on Feb. 23, while all other applications are due March 8.

