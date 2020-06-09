Eiffel Tower Set To Reopen June 25 After France’s Coronavirus Lockdown

The Eiffel Tower will reopen to visitors starting June 25. The famous Parisian landmark has been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eiffel Tower’s official site outlines guidelines for visitors, with all visitors above the age of 11 required to wear face masks, and take the stairs initially as opposed to the elevators.

“At first, only visits by the stairs will be available (second-floor tickets by stairs including a visit of the first floor). To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, the ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar,” read the guidelines.

The guidance goes on to say public areas will be cleaned daily and disinfected, with “significant signage and ground markings” installed to implement physical distancing.

The announcement comes as Paris moves into phase two of reopening. In recent weeks, France’s capital has been reopening its cafes and restaurants. Earlier this month, President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “The reopening of cafes, hotels and restaurants marks the return of happy days!”

Other museums and tourist attractions around the city are in various stages of reopening or have already opened to visitors, all with social distancing and safety precautions in place. The Palace of Versailles reopened its museums and gardens on June 6.

The Louvre announced its plan to reopen on July 6 after Bastille Day, posting that the Carrousel and Tuileries Gardens are open to the public. “Our teams are working on measures to ensure the safety of all people on the premises and are preparing for the museum’s reopening on July 6 (bookings can be made online as of June 15),” said the organization.

Meanwhile, the Arc de Triomphe remains closed with no reopening dates planned as yet. “We are doing everything to welcome you soon in optimal security conditions while respecting the provisions in force,” a statement says on its website.