×

Dr. Luke Scores Big Victory in Ongoing Defamation Battle with Kesha

By
Gene Maddaus

Senior Media Writer

Gene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dr Luke Kesha
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lukasz Gottwald, the music producer better known as Dr. Luke, scored a comprehensive legal victory on Thursday in his six-year legal battle with the singer Kesha.

Gottwald sued the singer in 2014, accusing her of defaming him by fabricating a rape allegation in a bid to get out of her recording contract. Kesha has alleged that Gottwald drugged her and raped her, and also claimed in a text message to Lady Gaga that Gottwald had raped Katy Perry.

In a ruling on Thursday, New York Supreme Court Judge Jennifer G. Schechter ruled that Kesha had defamed Gottwald in the text message to Lady Gaga, noting that Perry has denied the claim and there is no evidence to support it.

She also rejected a long series of defenses Kesha had offered, including her claim that Gottwald is a “public figure.” Schechter ruled that Gottwald is not a household name, and had not been the subject of a public discourse on sexual assault before Kesha made her allegation.

“Though Gottwald has sought publicity for his label, his music, and his artists — none of which are the subject of the defamation here — he never injected himself into the public debate about sexual assault or abuse of artists in the entertainment industry,” the judge wrote. “The only reason Gottwald has any public connection to the issues raised in this lawsuit is because they were raised in this lawsuit.”

The ruling means that Gottwald’s attorneys will not have to prove Kesha acted with “actual malice” when she made her claim — setting a much lower bar for the trial.

Schechter also ordered Kesha to pay $374,000 in interest on a royalty payments that she had delayed turning over to Gottwald’s company, in breach of her contract.

The judge made it clear she was not ruling on the factual question of whether Gottwald raped Kesha, saying that would have to be left to a jury.

Kesha’s legal team said she would appeal.

“Judge Schecter issued rulings today on motions for summary judgment in the Dr. Luke litigation,” Kesha’s lawyers said in a statement. “We disagree with the Court’s rulings. We plan to immediately appeal.”

Read the judge’s ruling:

More Biz

  • The-Daily-Show-With-Trevor-Noah

    ViacomCBS to Expand CBS All Access Streaming Platform With More Cable Content

    ViacomCBS plans to expand and possibly rebrand the CBS All Access subscription service with more content from MTV, Comedy Central and other traditional Viacom cable channels. ViacomCBS is expected to unveil a broader streaming strategy on its Feb. 20 earnings call, which will mark the company’s first financial report since the reunion of Viacom and [...]

  • Dr Luke Kesha

    Dr. Luke Scores Big Victory in Ongoing Defamation Battle with Kesha

    Lukasz Gottwald, the music producer better known as Dr. Luke, scored a comprehensive legal victory on Thursday in his six-year legal battle with the singer Kesha. Gottwald sued the singer in 2014, accusing her of defaming him by fabricating a rape allegation in a bid to get out of her recording contract. Kesha has alleged [...]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Group Files for IPO

    Warner Music Group today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.  According to the announcement, the shares of common stock to be sold in this offering are proposed to be sold by certain of [...]

  • Donna Rotunno, Harvey WeinsteinHarvey Weinstein court

    Producer Friend of Harvey Weinstein Testifies He Was a Sex Addict

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense team kicked off their case Thursday afternoon, calling a former friend of Annabella Sciorra’s to undermine her allegation that the producer raped her in the early 1990s. Paul Feldsher, a former ICM agent and producer of several Miramax films, said that Sciorra was one of his closest friends for several years. He [...]

  • A sign of KFC's grinning Colonel

    KFC Sneaks Advertising Onto Spotify’s Ad-Free Premium Platform – But Not for Long

    In a surprising move, KFC managed to sneak advertising onto Spotify’s ad-free Premium platform — but apparently only in the Middle East, and only for a short time before it was removed. As reported by Fast Company, to launch KFC’s new Kentucky Burger in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates-based agency Memac Ogilvy & [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo Golden Globes Jewelry

    Oscar Fashion: Atypical Accessories Abound on the Red Carpet

    Take-Note Rings Alongside her Chopard diamonds, Globe winner Olivia Colman wore a ring supporting ERA5050 — an England-rooted initiative calling for 50:50 equal representation of actresses across the stage and screen. More than 200 high-profile supporters, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Claire Foy and Tobias Menzies, have also recently sported badges. Throughout her “Judy” tour, Renée Zellweger [...]

  • Kalamatas Kitchen

    Imagine Kids+Family Secures Rights to 'Kalamata's Kitchen' Franchise

    Imagine Kids+Family has cut a deal for rights to the children’s book and digital franchise “Kalamata’s Kitchen.” The property was born in 2018 as a series of self-published books by co-creators Sarah Thomas and Derek Wallace. The pair have since inked a book deal with Random House Children’s Books for more titles to come in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad