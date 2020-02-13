×

Weinstein Attorney: Rape Claim Made Annabella Sciorra ‘the Darling of the Movement’

By and
Harvey Weinstein, Donna Rotunno
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Sh

Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney argued Thursday that Annabella Sciorra had become “the darling of the movement” after accusing him of rape.

In her closing argument to jurors, defense attorney Donna Rotunno stated that Sciorra had used the allegation to revive her flagging career.

“She becomes relevant and she becomes a star,” Rotunno said. “She has new agents. And now she’s the darling of the movement.”

Earlier in the day, Rotunno challenged the allegations of the two primary witnesses in the case — Jessica Mann and Miriam Haley — highlighting affectionate emails they sent the producer after the alleged assaults. She argued that the women had willingly engaged in sex with Weinstein because they thought he would help their careers, and accused the prosecutors of using the women in an overzealous effort to imprison Weinstein.

The prosecution is expected to give its closing statement on Friday, before jurors begin deliberating next week.

On Thursday afternoon, Rotunno turned her attention to Sciorra, who claims Weinstein raped her in late 1993 or early 1994, and three supporting witnesses, whose claims have been used to establish a pattern of sexual assault.

Rotunno noted that Sciorra came off as “tough and smart” on the stand, and questioned why such a woman would allow Weinstein into her apartment if she didn’t want him there.

“She’s not a naive dumb women… you saw her,” Rotunno argued. “Annabella is not a shrinking violet.”

She also challenged Sciorra’s account that she had become addicted to alcohol and valium. “It’s insane,” she said. “It’s absolutely preposterous.”

Rotunno also questioned the credibility of Dawn Dunning, who testified that Weinstein groped her during a business meeting. She noted that Dunning did not make that allegation in interviews in 2017, in which she spoke only of a second meeting, in which she alleges that Weinstein offered her three movie roles if she would have a threesome with him and his assistant.

“And then in this trial, she goes, ‘Wait wait, I forgot about the time he threw his finger in my vagina,” Rotunno said.

She argued that Tarale Wulff, who accused Weinstein of raping her and of masturbating in front of her in 2005, has hired a civil attorney and is likely to sue. Wulff’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, has previously said that Wulff cannot sue due to the statute of limitations.

Lastly, she challenged the accusation of Lauren Young, who alleges that Weinstein and another woman, Claudia Salinas, lured her into a hotel room in 2013. Young alleged that Salinas shut the bathroom door behind her, and that Weinstein then sexually assaulted her.

Salinas testified that the incident did not happen. “Claudia came in and she was credible and she was reliable,” Rotunno argued. “She told you she never pushed someone into the bathroom.”

More Biz

  • Harvey Weinstein, Donna Rotunno

    Weinstein Attorney: Rape Claim Made Annabella Sciorra 'the Darling of the Movement'

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense attorney argued Thursday that Annabella Sciorra had become “the darling of the movement” after accusing him of rape. In her closing argument to jurors, defense attorney Donna Rotunno stated that Sciorra had used the allegation to revive her flagging career. “She becomes relevant and she becomes a star,” Rotunno said. “She has [...]

  • Lucian Grainge

    Universal Music Group Planning IPO Within Next Three Years

    Buried in Vivendi’s earnings report released today is the blockbuster news that its subsidiary Universal Music Group is planning an IPO within the next three years. Vivendi recently sold 10% of UMG to a consortium led by Tencent Holdings for $3.3  billion, a sum that values the company at a whopping $33 billion. “Vivendi is [...]

  • Endeavor co-founder Ari Emanuel

    Endeavor Launches Impact Fellowship, Offering 42 Positions Across the Company

    Endeavor has announced the Endeavor Impact Fellowship, a program offering entry-level and internship positions across the company’s network. Endeavor Impact Fellowship will offer 42 positions each year to candidates looking for an opportunity to gain experience in entertainment, fashion or sports and hoping to improve the communities around these industries. Opportunities will be available across [...]

  • Anna Marsh StudioCanal CEO

    How Studiocanal Plans to Steer a Steady Course in the Face of Streaming Challenges

    Anna Marsh, the newly appointed CEO of leading European film and TV group Studiocanal, comes off as self-contained and mild-mannered, but her bullish track record at the company and relationships with big-name producers such as David Heyman (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) and Andrew Rona (“Non-Stop”) suggests she has an iron fist in that [...]

  • Visitors passe by a Alibaba Group

    Digital Media Losses Bottom Out at China's Alibaba

    Digital media and entertainment continues to be the biggest lossmaker within Chinese tech giant Alibaba. But the group was able to unveil third quarter revenues up by a third and net income up by more than half. For the three months between October and December, Alibaba saw revenue increase by 38% to $23.2 billion, and [...]

  • Members of South Korean music band

    Korean Entertainment Feels the Pain of Coronavirus

    Fear of the spread of coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on the South Korean entertainment industry, where many scheduled concerts and events have been canceled. The K-pop sector has been especially hurt. Leading music talent management agency, JYP Entertainment postponed boy band GOT7’s concert at Thailand’s Rajamangala Stadium that had been scheduled for Feb. [...]

  • Mary Griffith dead

    LGBTQ Rights Crusader Mary Griffith Dies at 85

    Mary Griffith, a longtime crusader for LGBTQ rights, died after a lengthy illness last Friday, at her home in Walnut Creek, Calif. She was 85. Griffith was portrayed by Sigourney Weaver in the 2009 Lifetime movie “Prayers for Bobby.” She took up the LGBTQ cause after her son Bobby died by suicide in 1983 due [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad