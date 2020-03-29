Trump Boasts of Coronavirus TV Ratings as Fauci Warns: 200,000 People Could Die in U.S.

President Donald Trump boasted about his growing TV ratings on Sunday, while Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned that up to 200,000 Americans could die from COVID-19.

Trump quoted an article from the New York Times that provided recent viewership statistics of his coronavirus press conferences. The article states that they have averaged 8.5 million viewers, roughly the same size as audiences for ABC’s “The Bachelor.” Last Monday’s conference drew nearly 12.2 million viewers, putting it on pace with “Monday Night Football.”

…On Monday, nearly 12.2 million people watched Mr. Trump’s briefing on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, according to Nielsen — ‘Monday Night Football’ numbers. Millions more are watching on ABC, CBS, NBC and online streaming sites, and the audience is expanding. On Monday, Fox News… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Trump went on to praise Fox News’ 6.2 million viewers, a number normally seen on hit primetime TV shows. He also quoted the New York Times article saying that a recent poll shows only 13% of Republicans trust the news media for coronavirus information. However, the president left out that the article also says that 72% of Democrats trust the media.

…The CBS News poll said 13 percent of Republicans trusted the news media for information about the virus.” Michael M. Grynbaum @NYTimes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told CNN on Sunday that coronavirus could kill between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans and infect millions of people.

There are about 125,000 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sunday morning, the highest of any country in the world. At last 2,000 deaths have been reported.

Fauci also spoke about the president’s hope that the country’s economy will be back on track by Easter on Sunday, April 12.

“To put a time on it, I don’t know, it’s going to be a matter of weeks, it’s not going to be tomorrow and it’s certainly not going to be next week,” he said. “It’s going to be a little bit more than that.”