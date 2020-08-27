Donald Glover, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Among Clients to Join Phillip Sun’s M88 (EXCLUSIVE)

M88, the new full-service management firm launched by former WME partner Phillip Sun and Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, has lined up an all-star list of initial clients.

Variety has learned exclusively that the following people are signing with M88 for representation: Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Naomi Scott, Sullivan Stapleton, Caleb McLaughlin, Carmen Cuba, and Riz Ahmed. All will continue to be repped by WME. It was previously announced that Michael B. Jordan would be M88’s first client.

Signing such a high-profile roster right out of the gate is a big win for M88, which was formally announced earlier this week. It was expected that many of Sun’s clients would continue working with him once he announced his departure from WME.

Sun will serve as president and managing partner of M88, and King’s recently launched Macro Management will merge its operations with the company. Macro Management partners Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson are also boarding M88 as partners. Macro will own the majority of M88.

“Charles has been a fierce advocate and pioneer of multicultural storytelling and storytellers first as an agent/partner at WME and now as Founder and CEO of MACRO,” said Sun at the time M88 was announced. “He is a unique force in the industry, and someone I deeply admire as a colleague and close confidante. Given our aligned values and shared history, this partnership is a natural evolution and necessary step.”

The launch of the new company comes as the major Hollywood agencies continue to reckon with their futures amid the uncertainty that has only been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the vast majority of Hollywood productions still shutdown, the ground is shifting in major ways in the representation field. It was also announced this week that former CAA agent Peter Micelli is also launching a new management company along with a host of CAA, WME, and UTA agents.