DocLands, Variety Streaming Room to Present Virtual Conversation With Filmmakers

The Variety Streaming Room & DocLands Documentary Film Festival present DocTalk From Home on Sunday, May 3, a virtual conversation with a selection of filmmakers from the DocLands 2020 program, moderated by Variety’s Andrew Barker. Conversations will showcase trailers or clips from each film followed by a live, interactive Q&A with the directors.

In response to the unprecedented effects COVID-19 has had on public screenings, this 90-minute event will help showcase films that haven’t yet had exposure beyond Sundance this year. Directors from eight films will participate in an engaging discussion with their fellow filmmakers as well as the streaming audience.

The lineup includes: David Garrett Byars, director, “Public Trust”; Dawn Porter, director, “John Lewis: Good Trouble”; Jeff Orlowski, director, “The Social Dilemma”; Garrett Bradley, director, “TIME”; Sanjay Rawal, director, “Gather”; Yael Bridge, director, “Socialism: An American Story”; Kirsten Johnson, director, “Dick Johnson is Dead”; Don Hardy, director, “Citizen Penn.”

“We are excited to partner with DocLands to provide a virtual alternative to the traditional screening Q&A,” said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer, Variety. “The Variety Streaming Room allows us to scale the event to a larger community of industry thought-leaders and fans to interact with these talented documentary filmmakers.”

Secure your spot by registering here: variety.com/doclands.