Thousands Sign Petition Urging Disneyland to Delay Reopening

Thousands of people are signing a petition on change.org to prevent Disneyland from reopening due to the rising cases of COVID-19 after the company announced the theme park would open its doors again on July 17.

The online petition argues that reopening the park so soon will endanger its employees and guests as coronavirus continue to climb in California.

“Many people have lost loved ones due to this pandemic and by reopening the parks they are endangering cast members and guests to be exposed to Covid-19,” the anonymous petition read. “There are more cases now than when the parks closed on March 13th, 2020. Health Officials have stated that the 2nd wave of Covid-19 will be worse. So reopening before the 2nd wave even hits us is irresponsible and greedy.”

The petition has garnered more than 23,000 signatures as of Friday afternoon, nearing its goal of 25,000.

Disneyland announced on Wednesday that its parks and other properties would reopen in phases. The Downtown Disney District is set to reopen on July 9, while Disneyland and Disney California Adventure park are aiming to open July 17, the park’s 65th anniversary. Finally, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel are planning to reopen on July 23.

The proposal also stated that the parks would limit its capacity significantly and would enhance its health and safety measures. The company has not yet publicly released details about the new safeguards.

“The solution would be to reschedule Disneyland to reopen the parks at a later date,” the petition argued, “when cases of Covid-19 drop and Health Officials state it is safer for everyone but to still practice social distancing.”