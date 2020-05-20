Disney Springs Reopens to Lines in Florida

The Disney Springs shopping and dining complex reopened in Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday morning to lines of people.

The coronavirus pandemic led Disney to temporarily suspend operations at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland in mid-March. Disney Springs is the first area of either park to begin welcoming guests again.

On Sunday, Disney issued a public disclaimer directed toward people planning on attending the resort, stating that guests assume all health risks for visiting the parks. The park is also taking some health precautions, such as mask and temperature check requirements.

The new chairman of Disney’s parks, Josh D’Amaro, is doing a meet-and-greet with visitors, posing for pictures while overseeing the reopening.

The health precautions do not seem to have discouraged fans from attending. Social media posts from visitors show lines of people waiting to enter Disney Springs.

Thought I’d be camping out in my car to get in at 10AM…turns out they just let you right in!!! Walking around Disney Springs RIGHT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/9Ews85kEPZ — Vincent 👓 (@vincentvision4D) May 20, 2020

I am a cool 97.3 degrees, and happy with the small crowd. #DisneySprings #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/UUGFpQ7IXe — Rick from Ear To There Travel (@rick_ear) May 20, 2020

Duck, Duck Razz, Jumbo Crab Cake and Truffle Fries from The BOATHOUSE #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/gUyGDeFuuw — AJ Wolfe (@DisneyFoodBlog) May 20, 2020

Once social distancing markers run out, guests have to more or less eyeball the 6-foot social distance separation while in line #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/bTsyqZOS3q — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 20, 2020

Only subcontracted shops are currently open in the Disney Springs Complex. A second phase of reopening is planned to begin in seven days, which includes Disney retail shops and Disney eateries.

It remains uncertain when the rest of the resort will return to its normal operations, though Disney is certainly working on a strategy. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently allowed both Disney and Universal to submit reopening plans, including exact dates, for their respective theme parks.

“We want to open up as soon as we can across the world, but we are going to do so in a responsible way,” Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said last week during an earnings call. “We want to get our cast back to work as soon as possible.”