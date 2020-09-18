Disney Plans to Open One of Two Florida Water Parks by March

Walt Disney plans to open one of its two Florida water parks in March, according to its Walt Disney World web site.

Both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon have been closed since last Spring, but the company offered details recently suggesting that one of the pair would open on March 7 of next year.

“We may adjust our proposed reopening date, and if that happens, we will let Guests know what to expect in a future update,” the company said on the site, in a posting from earlier this week.

Disney’s parks division is one of its biggest financial engines, accounting for, along with its TV networks, some of the company’s biggest streams of revenue. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic, however, have crimped the parks. In Disney’s third fiscal quarter, the parks division drew $983 million in revenue, compared with nearly $6.58 billion in the year-earlier period, representing a year over year drop of 85%.