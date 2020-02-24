Disney, Amazon, ViacomCBS Shares Hit as Stock Market Tumbles Amid Coronavirus Fears

Fears of the Coronavirus spreading across the world sent major stock indices tumbling on Monday morning. Shares of Disney and Amazon were down more than 4% in early trading as reports that the deadly virus has hit South Korea and Italy spooked investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points, or more than 3%, in the first hour of trading in the U.S. The NASDAQ dropped more than 300 points, or 3%.

Disney, which is vulnerable to pandemic concerns because of its theme parks, saw shares fall nearly 5%. Amazon, another company with global exposure, fell 4.3%. ViacomCBS shares, which were battered last week after the company’s first post-merger earnings report, were also down more than 4%.

Netflix, AT&T, Comcast, Discovery, Fox Corp. and AMC Networks were more resilient against the downturn, posting drops in the 2%-3% range.

