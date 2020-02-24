×

Disney, Amazon, ViacomCBS Shares Hit as Stock Market Tumbles Amid Coronavirus Fears

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
media stocks - wall-street
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Fears of the Coronavirus spreading across the world sent major stock indices tumbling on Monday morning. Shares of Disney and Amazon were down more than 4% in early trading as reports that the deadly virus has hit South Korea and Italy spooked investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points, or more than 3%, in the first hour of trading in the U.S. The NASDAQ dropped more than 300 points, or 3%.

Disney, which is vulnerable to pandemic concerns because of its theme parks, saw shares fall nearly 5%. Amazon, another company with global exposure, fell 4.3%. ViacomCBS shares, which were battered last week after the company’s first post-merger earnings report, were also down more than 4%.

Netflix, AT&T, Comcast, Discovery, Fox Corp. and AMC Networks were more resilient against the downturn, posting drops in the 2%-3% range.

More to come

More Film

  • media stocks - wall-street

    Disney, Amazon, ViacomCBS Shares Hit as Stock Market Tumbles Amid Coronavirus Fears

    Fears of the Coronavirus spreading across the world sent major stock indices tumbling on Monday morning. Shares of Disney and Amazon were down more than 4% in early trading as reports that the deadly virus has hit South Korea and Italy spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points, or [...]

  • Alexander van Dülmen

    Alexander van Duelmen Talks 'Merkel,' Upcoming Films, Series

    The most defining and far-reaching decision made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her 15 years in office is the focus of a new film making its debut at Berlin’s European Film Market. “Merkel — Anatomy of a Crisis,” directed by Stephen Wagner, stars Imogen Kogge as the German leader during the dramatic days leading [...]

  • Delete History

    'Delete History': Film Review

    If you’ve ever felt frustrated when a website asks you to select photos of traffic lights in order to prove that you’re not a robot, or struggled for a way to keep all your internet passwords straight, then digital-age satire “Delete History” was made with you in mind. Like the spam folder on your Google [...]

  • Whiplash

    Cutting Edge Group Acquires Soundtrack Label Lakeshore Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cutting Edge Group, a leading music financier and services provider for film, TV and advertising, has acquired Lakeshore Records, a top independent soundtrack label. Their partnership will provide Cutting Edge with an in-house label, while Lakeshore will continue to operate as an independent, doing albums for such high-profile projects as “Marriage Story,” “Moonlight,” “Stranger Things” [...]

  • Sakamoto

    Ryuichi Sakamoto to be Honored by Locarno Festival

    Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, who has worked with David Bowie in various guises and scored movies by greats such as Bernardo Bertolucci, Pedro Almodovar, and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, will be honored by the Locarno Film Festival. Sakamoto, an electronic music pioneer whose Yellow Magic Orchestra, formed in 1978, anticipated both techno and rap music debuted [...]

  • The Reason I Jump

    Picturehouse Takes U.K. Rights to Jerry Rothwell's 'The Reason I Jump'

    Picturehouse Entertainment has picked up U.K. distribution rights for the Sundance prize-winning documentary “The Reason I Jump” from MetFilm Sales. Picturehouse’s Clare Binns and Paul Ridd and MetFilm’s Vesna Cudic negotiated the deal following the film’s world premiere at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, where it won the World Cinema Documentary Audience Award. Directed by [...]

  • Jason Segel

    Jason Segel on his AMC Series 'Dispatches' and Working Outside Studio Model

    “How I Met Your Mother” and “Sex Tape” actor Jason Segel has said it was a “magical midlife crisis” that inspired his new AMC series “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” in which the actor was able to take creative control and work outside of studio constraints. Segel, who was speaking Monday as part of a keynote address [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad