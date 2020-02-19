×

Dish Narrows TV Subscriber Loss in Q4 but Drops Sling TV Customers For the First Time

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dish Network
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dish Network

Dish Network continued to feel the cord-cutting sting in the fourth quarter of 2019: While its total subscriber losses in the period were not as bad as the year earlier, the company dropped 94,000 Sling TV over-the-top customers — the first time its OTT service lost subscribers since launching in 2015.

Dish’s net pay-TV subscribers decreased by 194,000 in Q4, compared with a net decrease of 334,000 in the year-ago quarter. That included a 100,000 drop on the satellite TV side (to 9.394 million total at year-end) and the decline in Sling TV customers, to 2.592 million.

The sequential decline in Sling TV subs — which the company has positioned as a lower-cost model designed to offset the steadily eroding satellite TV biz — comes after Dish announced a 20% price hike for Sling TV’s Blue and Orange packages, to $30 per month, in December.

The company beat Wall Street earnings expectations, posting revenue of $3.24 billion (down 2.1% year over year) and net income of $389 million (up from $337 million in the year-ago quarter).

In addition to competition from rival cable and satellite TV operators, “We also face increasing competition from content providers and other companies who distribute video directly to consumers over the internet,” Dish said in its 10-K filing Wednesday. The company cited a laundry list of OTT services including those from Netflix, Hulu, Apple, Amazon, YouTube, Disney, Verizon, AT&T, ViacomCBS, Starz, FuboTV and Philo. Dish also noted that as of October 2018, both Dish TV and Sling TV have been without HBO and Cinemax channels, “as we and AT&T have been unable to negotiate the terms and conditions of a new programming carriage contract.”

Thanks to price hikes, Dish’s average monthly revenue per pay-TV subscriber in Q4 increased to $87.02 (up from $85.55 a year earlier). Pay-TV churn rate in the period was 1.56%, and improvement over 2.07% in Q4 2018.

Meanwhile, Dish is set to become the fourth wireless player in the U.S. market pending the final closing of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, which beat a court challenge from state attorneys general last week.

Under Dish’s $5 billion deal with T-Mobile and Sprint, the satellite TV operator will acquire Sprint’s prepaid wireless businesses including Boost Mobile along with spectrum in the 800-MHz band and will enter into a seven-year mobile virtual network operator agreement with the new T-Mobile. That was required as a condition of the DOJ’s approval of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, on the theory that it will establish Dish as a fourth competitor in the U.S. wireless market.

More Biz

  • Pharrell Williams movie musical

    Pharrell, Michele Anthony, Jody Gerson, Jon Platt Join Rock Hall of Fame Foundation Board

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in New York today announced five new members who have joined their Board of Directors: Michele Anthony (Executive Vice President Universal Music Group); Jody Gerson (Chairman & CEO Universal Music Publishing); Pam Kaufman (President ViacomCBS Consumer Products); Jon Platt (Chairman & CEO SONY/ATV Music Publishing); and artist/producer/entrepreneur [...]

  • Dish Network

    Dish Narrows TV Subscriber Loss in Q4 but Drops Sling TV Customers For the First Time

    Dish Network continued to feel the cord-cutting sting in the fourth quarter of 2019: While its total subscriber losses in the period were not as bad as the year earlier, the company dropped 94,000 Sling TV over-the-top customers — the first time its OTT service lost subscribers since launching in 2015. Dish’s net pay-TV subscribers [...]

  • Deutsche Telekom

    Deutsche Telekom, RTL Join Quake Europe to Boost 5G Startups (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S. venture capital firm Quake Capital is partnering with German telco giant Deutsche Telekom and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland on a new technology accelerator program focused on 5G immersive entertainment. Based in Cologne, Quake Europe will target seed-level investments in early stage consumer-focused 5G tech ventures in Europe. Deutsche Telekom tech incubator Hubraum is serving as [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Weinstein Jury Ends First Day of Deliberation With No Verdict

    The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial has ended the first day of deliberations without reaching a verdict. The jury got the case on Tuesday morning after a six-week trial, in which six women took the stand to accuse the disgraced producer of sexual assault. Weinstein faces five counts, including two counts of predatory sexual [...]

  • CDBaby logo

    CD Baby Is Shutting Down Its Retail Store

    As if the name “CD Baby” weren’t already an anachronism, the independent distributor announced late last week that it is shutting down its retail store, although it will continue to distribute physical product through other channels. “CD Baby’s mission is to help artists monetize and promote their music in the best ways possible,” a message [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein

    Harvey Weinstein Jury Requests to See Evidence During Start of Deliberation

    The jury in the Harvey Weinstein trial asked to be shown the blueprints of his Soho apartment, and some Weinstein emails in which certain accusers’ names were highlighted. The 12-person panel began deliberating earlier on Tuesday morning, after Justice James Burke read them instructions. Weinstein is accused of sexually assaulting Miriam Haley at the Soho [...]

  • American alternative rock band Pearl Jam

    Pearl Jam Tell Congressmen BOSS Ticket-Reform Act Is ‘Flawed’

    UPDATED: The BOSS Act is legislation designed to crack down on improper practices in the secondary ticket market — bots, price-gougers and the like — spearheaded by New Jersey Democratic Congressmen Bill Pascrell and Frank Pallone Jr. The bill, which is officially named the “Better Oversight of Secondary Sales and Accountability in Concert Ticketing Act” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad