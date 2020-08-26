U.K. Indie Dirty Hit, Home to 1975 and Wolf Alice, Opening U.S and Australian Offices

Dirty Hit, the U.K.-based indie label that is home to the 1975 (pictured above), Wolf Alice, the Japanese House, beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama, and more, is expanding with the launch of a new office in Los Angeles and an Australian arm. Established in 2010, the West London-based label’s roster also includes Pale Waves, No Rome, Oscar Lang, 404 Guild, AMA, beaux, Benjamin Frances Leftwich, boyband, Bryce Hase, Leo Bhanji, Lowertown, BLACKSTARKIDS, Pretty Sick, Kasai, Sipho and Viji.

Based in Los Angeles, Greg Carr has joined the team and will oversee label operations for the market, taking on the role of General Manager USA. Dirty Hit will operate independently with the support of Ingrooves Music Group, under a newly signed global deal.

“We are hugely excited to announce the opening of Dirty Hit offices in the US. Our ethos as a label has always been to maintain and develop a roster of diverse and culturally important artists and an exciting and forward-thinking team with a distinctive identify, across a global sphere. Greg brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience across the roster and beyond, and has an unrivalled energy for the projects he works on,” says Dirty Hit owner/founder Jamie Oborne.

Carr adds, “I’m thrilled to be joining Jamie Oborne and the wider Dirty Hit team to lead the charge for our artists in the United States. Dirty Hit has an incredibly exciting roster with a rich, decade-long reputation of being an artist driven label, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to continue the journey here in America.”.

In 2019, Dirty Hit was named Best Independent Label at the Music Week Awards, and earlier this year released The 1975’s critically praised fourth studio album, “Notes on a Conditional Form” and the eponymous debut from Japanese-born, London based, pop/electronic artist Rina Sawayama. The label is also gearing up for the full-length debut from singer-songwriter Beabadoobee, among others.

Additionally, Dirty Hit has expanded their roster with U.S.-based signings Bryce Hase, boyband, Pretty Sick, Lowertown, and BLACKSTARKIDS, and U.K.-based signings Kasai, beaux, Leo Bhanji, Viji. Looking ahead, Dirty Hit will release new albums from Pales Waves, Ben Leftwich, and The Japanese House.