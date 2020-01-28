×
‘Desus and Mero’ Duo to Receive Bronx Cheer at Museum Gala

By
Variety Staff

Desus Nice, The Kid Mero. Desus Nice, left, and The Kid Mero, hosts of the Showtime talk show "Desus & Romero," pose together for a portrait during the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, in Pasadena, Calif2019 Winter TCA - "Desus & Mero" Portraits, Pasadena, USA - 31 Jan 2019
Daniel Baker and Joel Martinez, the pair better known as Desus and Mero, are set to receive a hometown salute on March 2 when they will be honored along with others by the Bronx Museum.

The hosts of the Showtime late-nighter “Desus and Mero” will be included as part of the museum’s Visionary Duos gala recognizing those from the New York City borough who have made great strides in social justice, education and art.

Baker and Martinez have brought their Bronx-bred perspectives on everything from pop culture to politics to the Showtime series, which returns for its second season on Feb. 3. The pair also host the “Bodega Boys” podcast, which was a springboard for Baker and Martinez to host a TV talk show, first on Viceland and, as of February 2019, on Showtime. “Desus and Mero” airs twice-weekly in an hourlong format, with the hosts riffing and bantering about the week’s headlines and interviewing an eclectic mix of guests.

Baker and Martinez are also about to publish their first book later this year, “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons From the Bronx.”

Also set for kudos at the Bronx Museum gala are the husband-and-wife duo of documentarian Henry Chalfant and Tony-winning actor Kathleen Chalfant, most recently seen on Showtime’s “The Affair.” Artist Diana Al-Hadid and architect Jon Lott; U.S. Congressman Jose E. Serrano and New York State Senator Jose M. Serrano.

The event, to be held at Manhattan’s Capitale, will feature performances by musicians Maluca and Young Paris.

