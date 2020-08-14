Billie Eilish, John Legend, the Chicks, More to Perform at Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has announced musical performers for its (virtual) stage: Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and more, according to the announcement. The musical acts will be featured across all four nights of the convention, which will air August 17-20, 2020.

“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive. “These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee announced California senator Kamala Harris as his running mate earlier this week — a move that was met with enthusiasm by many of her longtime supporters in the music industry, and now artists have signed up to support the ticket as well.

The announcement notes that the performers are intended to reach a new audience. “The performances — ranging from renditions of the national anthem, to American classics, to new songs — are expected to draw in new viewers who may not have tuned into conventions of previous years, ensuring the 2020 Democratic National Convention will engage more Americans than ever before,” it states.

The Democratic convention will be “anchored” in Milwaukee, but the four-night mid-August event will “include both live broadcasts and curated content from Milwaukee and other satellite cities, locations and landmarks across the country,” as organizers have advised people members of Congress and delegates to stay away from the convention in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

While no details were provided in the announcement, it seems likely that the musical performances will be staged virtually, rather than taking place at the Wisconsin Center, where the convention was moved last month from the much larger, 17,000-capacity Fiserv Forum basketball arena.

In addition to the top-billed acts, Monday night will feature a performance of the National Anthem from youth choir members across America. DNCC partner Commonwealth Youthchoirs has assembled a 57-member choir of young people from all walks of life, and each member will represent one of the 57 states and territories as they perform from remote locations across the nation.

The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com, where viewers can also find the full convention schedule, a digital toolkit to get involved, more resources for viewers, delegates and the media and additional plans and details.