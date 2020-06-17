U.K. Agency Tricycle Teams With Kudos Sports For De Guzman Brothers Soccer Doc (EXCLUSIVE)

Sara Curran’s U.K.-based Tricycle Talent agency has taken a minority stake in Courtney James, Curtis Dawes and Leon Johnson’s U.K. and Canada-based Kudos Sports Management.

The companies are in development on a documentary series about the journey of the de Guzman brothers, Julian and Jonathan, who grew up in Scarborough, Ontario, and went on to play in the European soccer super leagues.

When Jonathan chose to represent his adopted country Holland internationally, his decision was met with great disappointment in Canada, as his brother Julian holds the most caps ever for the Canadian national team. In 2018, Jonathan became only the fifth player in history to score in all four major European soccer leagues. The series is being developed with the support and involvement of the de Guzman brothers.

Kudos represents several emerging and established soccer players across the U.K., Europe and North America. It was established by James, who has experience at James Grant Sports, and Dawes, a former soccer player himself, who merged his Pro Sport Connect agency into Kudos.

The third partner in the firm is Johnson, who has had a 16-year career playing 324 games for Southend Utd FC, Gillingham FC and Wycombe Wanderers FC as well as five international appearances for Grenada.

Tricycle is the collective founded by media veteran Sara Curran, providing talent management across books, music, digital, voices, film, television – and now sports.

Prior to founding Tricycle, Curran was a managing director at U.K. talent management company James Grant Group (now YM&U), which merged with Troika. Curran helped to create the trilogy of soccer-themed “Goal” feature films, starting with “Goal: The Dream Begins.”