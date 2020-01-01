×

David Stern, Former NBA Commissioner, Dies at 77

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

David Stern Dead
CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Starpix/Shutterstock

David Stern, the longtime NBA commissioner who transformed the league through television deals and other media partnerships, died Wednesday, three weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He was 77.

“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action,” current NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.”

Silver credited Stern with modernizing the league after taking over in 1984 when the game was at a crossroads.

“But over the course of 30 years as commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world,” Silver said.

More to come…

