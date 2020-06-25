‘David Makes Man’ Creators and Star to Join Exclusive Variety Q&A and Pilot Screening

Oscar-winning creator/executive producer Tarell Alvin McCraney, showrunner/executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence and Emmy-nominated actor Phylicia Rashad will participate in an exclusive Q&A and screening of the Peabody Award-winning “David Makes Man” on July 8 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET in the Variety Streaming Room presented by OWN. The conversation will be moderated by Variety senior lifestyle and events editor Angelique Jackson.

“David Makes Man” is a one-hour lyrical drama from McCraney (“Moonlight”) that centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him and his mom a way out of poverty. Set in South Florida, the series is inspired by McCraney’s own life events, and explores childhood trauma and the power of imagination.

Secure your spot for the free virtual screening and conversation here: variety.com/owndavidmakesman