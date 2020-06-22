David Guillod Hit With 11 Felony Charges Including Rape and Kidnapping

Film producer David Guillod has been hit with 11 felony charges including rape, kidnapping to commit rape, and rape of a drugged victim.

The charges, filed by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office, stem from three incidents in May 2012, December 2014 and January 2015. A $1 million warrant was issued for Guillod’s arrest on June 12.

Guillod resigned as co-CEO of Primary Wave Entertainment in November 2017, after actress Jessica Barth accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her. Barth alleged that the incident occurred in 2012, and took the case to the LAPD at the time.



More to come…