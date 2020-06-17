Danny Masterson Charged With Raping Three Women

Actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office announced on Wednesday.

Masterson, 44, was charged with three counts of rape, and faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted. He was arrested by the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division on Wednesday morning, and was released in the afternoon on $3.3 million bail.

An arraignment has been set for Sept. 18.

The former “That ’70s Show” actor is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman sometime between January and December of 2001. He allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003. And the charges allege that raped another 23-year-old woman at his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003.

Tom Mesereau, Masterson’s attorney, issued a statement vowing to fight the charges.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” Mesereau said. “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

Masterson has been under investigation by the LAPD since late 2016. He was dropped by the Netflix series “The Ranch” in December 2017, amid renewed focus on sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Masterson has vehemently and repeatedly denied the allegations.

The District Attorney’s office also said Wednesday that it had declined to file charges against Masterson in two other cases, citing insufficient evidence in one case and the statute of limitations in the other.

In August 2019, four women filed suit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, alleging they were harassed and stalked in retaliation for going to the police.

At the time, Masterson said he was being “railroaded” and vowed to defeat his accusers in court, and then to sue those “who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family.”