Daniel Goldman, Former House Intelligence Committee Attorney, Contracts Coronavirus

Daniel Goldman, an attorney who was the majority counsel on the House Intelligence Committee, announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a series of tweets beginning on Wednesday, March 11, Goldman talked about his early flu-like symptoms, which included a fever and headache. He went into detail on the challenges of securing a COVID-19 test, which he was not eligible for in New York because his symptoms weren’t bad enough to be admitted to a hospital. However, he tested negative for other virus tests, so self-isolation became his only option.

Without other options, Goldman had to drive to Stamford, Conn., to take a curbside test.

5th UPDATE: Woke up at 4:45am to drive to Stamford, CT for a curbside #COVID19 test. One catch: I was told the results may not come back for 4 DAYS. @tomhanks test in Australia came back in 4 HOURS. Now resting at home, feeling better, and trying to keep 3 little ones away. pic.twitter.com/zDX1dSHFj7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 13, 2020

Goldman revealed on Sunday that the test results had come back positive, though his health is doing better. He also took time to slam the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, saying “My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a [negative] flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic,” he wrote.

My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted. 2/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

He continued, saying President Trump “can try to gaslight the American public by repeatedly saying that everyone who needs a test can get one, but that was not true one month ago (when it should have been the case) and it is not true today (when there is no excuse).”

On Friday, Trump announced a nationwide state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, leading to many restaurants and movie theaters to reduce their capacities in order to help people socially distance themselves.