Former ICM Partners Agent Dana Sims Joins CAA

Agent Dana Sims has joined CAA.

Sims comes to CAA after nearly 11 years at ICM and will be based in the Los Angeles office.

Among those joining Sims at CAA are longtime client Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, whose credits include “Crash,” “Hustle & Flow,” and the “Fast & Furious” franchise; Pearl Thusi, the star of Netflix’s first African original series, “Queen Sono,” which was recently renewed for a second season; Alyssa Goss, who stars in Tyler Perry’s “Bruh”; and Dean Jagger, who was most recently a series regular on the Cinemax series “Warrior.”

While at ICM, she worked closely with the agency’s music department to create crossover opportunities for artists and comedians in the film and television space. Sims began her career at William Morris.

At CAA, she joins other recent hires, including former ICM colleague and television literary agent Laura Gordon and motion picture literary agent Scott Metzger, who came to CAA from Paradigm.