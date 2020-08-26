TV and Event Producer Dan Parise Remembered by Michael Rapino, Tom Poleman, More

The unexpected death of Emmy- and Grammy-nominated TV and event producer Dan Parise on Monday brought forth many sad and shocked tributes from his friends in the music industry.

A 30-year veteran producer, Parise was nominated for a “Best Music Film” Grammy Award and an “Outstanding Special Class” Emmy Awards for his work as producer of the “Beyonce & Jay-Z: On the Run” concert film, and also received an Emmy nom for his work on the “12-12-12: A Concert for [Hurricane] Sandy Relief.” After working at Live Nation for many years, he founded Diversified Production Services and produced or worked extensively on events including the Global Citizen Festival, the Made in America Festival, Super Bowl Halftime performances, and the iHeart Radio Festival, and over the years produced or played a key role in the two-day Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25th Anniversary concerts, “A Concert for Hurricane Katrina Relief” and 2001’s Concert for New York City.

As industry veteran Kraig Fox tells Variety: “Danny was a true gentleman, hard worker, loyal friend and colleague who gave 100% in everything he did. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Veteran promoter Ron Delsener tells Variety, “Danny was a brilliant guy — there was nobody like him. There are very few guys who can do these kinds of jobs. He could produce [live event], a television show, he was good at everything. He was a mover, a shaker. You’d see him at the Super Bowl, and he had his hands in everything, whether it was directing the videos backstage or helping construct the big towers, and you always felt that Danny could do the. He was an amazing person. There is a big, big hole in my heart.”

“I could not be more heartbroken right now at the loss of Dan Parise,” wrote iHeartMedia National Programming President Tom Poleman, who worked with Parise on many events. “It’s impossible to put into words what this man has meant to me. Love you, Dan. Can’t cry hard enough over this one.”

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino wrote on Twitter, “Thinking of our friend Dan Parise and sending love to his family, friends and those who were lucky enough to know him. Your mark on Live Nation & the music industry will never be forgotten.”

Veteran TV producer and longtime Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich wrote on Facebook: “Way too soon. I really enjoyed working with Dan. He was decisive, he was smart, and he had common sense. So sorry to hear this and my condolences to his work and home family. And especially to [Parise’s wife] Cheryl. We will miss him a great deal.”

MSG tweeted a photo of Parise on the venues scoreboards and wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary live event producer, Dan Parise. His impact and legacy in the entertainment industry will continue to live on for generations to come.”

Global Citizen cofounder Simon Moss wrote: “Vale Dan. We couldn’t have created @GlblCtzn Festival without you and the DPS team.”

Longtime Z100 host Elvis Duran wrote simply, “So many sad today” as an introduction to his Instagram post, which reads: “We lost a legend. Dan Parise produced and directed some of the most important stage events of our time: the Concert for NYC after 9/11…a Mass for the Pope at MSG…the 12-12-12 Concert for Sandy Relief…and, closest to home, he lead us through every Jingle Ball since its creation. Dan always looked out for all of us, making sure our events were bigger than life and perfectly executed every single time. I’ll never forget all the times he took off his headset and gave me an encouraging backstage hug before they pushed me out into the stage lights, then he proceeded to direct the massive crew to make me look and sound better than I deserved. Thank you, Dan, for always watching over us, as I know you always will.”

Dave Matthews Band bassist Stefan Lessard wrote, “We worked with Dan a lot when we started to play the bigger NY venues. Someone said he needs his own golf cart exhibit at the RRHOF and I couldn’t agree more. I can see him leaning out of one to tell me some crazy story. Dan Parise was a legend. RIP man.

We worked with Dan a lot when we started to play the bigger NY venues

Someone said he needs his own golf cart exhibit at the RRHOF and I couldn't agree more. I can see him leaning out of one to tell me some crazy story.

Former MSG and Radio City exec Katie Vance Forte wrote, “This is unfathomable. Dan produced every Jingle Ball I was lucky to be part of and SO MUCH more. ICON.”