Listen: WarnerMedia, Spotify, NBCU Execs Discuss Coronavirus Industry Impact

The media business is starting to absorb “the new normal” of life amid the coronavirus crisis.
In a panel discussion held Monday in the Variety Streaming Room webinar featuring executives from WarnerMedia, Spotify, NBCUniversal and PwC, they shared their outlook for the industry in conversation with Variety Intelligence Platform chief media analyst Andrew Wallenstein. Highlights from that exchange are featured in this week’s episode of the “Strictly Business” podcast.
Sean Kisker, exec VP and chief strategy officer of WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer, notes that for all the hardships coronavirus has presented society in recent weeks, one consolation is that increased video consumption at home opens new opportunities for services like his own upcoming HBO Max. “Obviously engagement is way up,” he said. “From a product point of view, it’s probably created a bit of tailwind, but it’s created a whole host of challenges that go along with that.”
Also joining the wide-ranging conversation was Greg Boyer, technology, media and telecommunications partner at PwC, and Josh Feldman, exec VP, head of marketing and advertising creative for NBCUniversal.
