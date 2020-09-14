Variety Announces Conversations on Connected TV Storytelling and Advertising

The “Variety Streaming Room” will host new conversations on business strategies and creative trends for connected TV, featuring panelists Tim Sims, Chief Revenue Officer at The Trade Desk, and Krishan Bhatia, EVP, Business Operations & Strategy, Advertising Sales at NBCUniversal, as well as Dulé Hill and James Roday Rodriguez, stars and executive producers of Peacock’s “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.” The event, presented by The Trade Desk, will take place on Sept. 22 at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET.

“2020 will be a tipping point for the TV industry with streaming consumption up more than 74% over last year, along with a sharp acceleration in cord cutting,” Sims said. “Advertisers are eager to embrace CTV and apply data to their TV campaigns, which is why we’re seeing the rapid acceleration of connected TV advertising. We’re excited to join this timely discussion about the connected TV opportunities for advertisers and content creators in 2020.”

The “Variety Streaming Room” is dedicated to presenting virtual conversations that span private screenings of upcoming projects in film and TV, exclusive Q&As with creators and talent, and relevant B2B discussions with industry thought leaders.

Secure your spot for the free virtual event at variety.com/tippingpoint.