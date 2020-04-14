Concord Names Victor Zaraya Chief Revenue Officer

Victor Zaraya has been appointed as Concord Music’s chief revenue officer, the company announced today. Zaraya will continue to be based out of the company’s New York office and will report to COO Jim Selby.

According to the announcement, as CRO, Zaraya will work across Concord’s three business areas (music publishing, recorded music and theatricals) to provide strategic guidance and maximize revenues and efficiencies across the company. Specifically, he will collaborate with Concord’s other leaders to align revenue-related functions such as distribution and licensing negotiation and implementation, tracking and analysis of income and developing business strategies that acknowledge key trends in the various industries in which Concord participates.

Concord CEO Scott Pascucci commented, “Vic is one of the many talented people who joined Concord as a result of our Razor & Tie acquisition in 2015. We have all had the pleasure of working with him since then and know him to be a skilled, experienced executive with solid entrepreneurial instincts borne out of his years working in the indie sector of the business. Vic will be an exceptional CRO and I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish on behalf of our artists, writers and other creative partners.”

“Vic is a seasoned music executive and we look forward to his leadership focused strategically on Concord artist compensation,” stated Selby. “I am very confident that he can position Concord well for the rapid changes occurring in the global music environment.”

“I am excited to join Concord’s leadership team and would like to express my gratitude to Scott Pascucci, Jim Selby and all of the executives for giving me the opportunity to succeed in this role,” said Zaraya. “I look forward to working with our global staff to find new and creative solutions to help us thrive during this very challenging time.”

Zaraya spent the last 20 years at Razor & Tie, which has seen great success with Kidz Bop; he was a founding member of the team that built the franchise, which has sold over 21 million albums, generated 4.5 billion streams and played hundreds of live shows since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001.

Current Kidz Bop senior VP Sasha Junk will succeed Zaraya as president of the brand.