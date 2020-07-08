Comic-Con ‘At Home’ Announces Wednesday Schedule

This year’s virtual Comic-Con@Home has announced its schedule for Wednesday, July 22. The details are below.

The virtual event replaces the annual San Diego Comic-Con, the largest fan convention in North America, which was to be held July 22–26 at the San Diego Convention Center, until the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation.

In June, Comic-Con International — the non-profit organization that oversees SDCC and its sister event, WonderCon in Anaheim, Calif. — announced it was moving forward with the virtual event on the same dates. This time, however, the event is free and open to all.

Wednesday has traditionally been the lightest day at Comic-Con, with a small number of panels and a preview of the conventional hall floor. In that spirit, along with the listed panels, on July 22, Comic-Con@Home will debut its “Online Exhibit Hall,” an interactive recreation of the massive Comic-Con convention floor filled with both major marquee exhibitors like Marvel, Lucasfilm Ltd., Hasbro, and Warner Bros. and DC Comics; and independent comic publishers and artists.

The rest of the Comic-Con@Home schedule will be announced daily through Sunday.

All times are Pacific Daylight.

3–4 p.m.

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

4–5 p.m.

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

5–6 p.m.

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

6–7 p.m.

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online