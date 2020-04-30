NBCUniversal Chief Says Premium VOD for Some Movies Will Be ‘Complementary’ to Theatrical Distribution

NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell is not backing down from Universal’s flap with top exhibitors over the studio’s premium VOD release of “Trolls World Tour.” The NBCU CEO told investors Thursday during Comcast’s quarterly earnings call that premium VOD releases for some titles will be a “complementary element” to traditional theatrical distribution for the studio.

Shell emphasized that he sees theatrical distribution as rebounding from the COVID-19 shutdowns. But he also stressed that the reality for many consumers is that movies are watched in the home, and studios would be foolish to ignore that fact.

“The question is, when we come out of this, what is going to be the model? I would expect that consumers will return to theaters and we will be part of that,” Shell said. “I also would expect PVOD is going be part of that offering in some way. It’s not going to be a replacement but it will be a complimentary element and we’re just going to have to see how long that takes and where it takes us.”

Universal has been in a war of words this week with AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest exhibition chain, and the National Assn. of Theater Owners after AMC vowed to not play Universal movies in the wake of the decision to release “Trolls World Tour” as a premium VOD offering.

“Trolls World Tour” performed was set for a theatrical release on April 10, but the studio shifted to a $19.99 premium VOD release plan after the coronavirus outbreak shuttered theaters around the world. Earlier this week, Shell was quoted in the Wall Street Journal as saying that the experiment had generated nearly $100 million in revenue so far since its March 11 debut and that the studio would pursue more such PVOD releases.

Shell’s comments sparked AMC to announce it would no longer book Universal titles in its theaters in protest of the studio’s move. Exhibitors typically demand a 90-day window of exclusivity for theatrical titles in theaters before a title is release as a home entertainment offering. NATO also weighed in with a lengthy statement questioning whether the unusual circumstances of social distancing and the fact that Universal had spent heavily on traditional film marketing.

On the earnings call, Shell said Universal cannot ignore the reality of how many people watch movies these days even as he stressed that traditional theatrical releases will remain the core of the studio’s focus.

“There’s no question that theatrical is some day again going to be the central element to our business in the film business,” Shell said. “It’s how people make their movies and how they expect movies to be seen. The flip side is the majority of movies, whether we like it or not, are being consumed at home and it’s not realistic to assume we’re not going to change, that this part of this business isn’t going to change like all parts of the business are going to change.”

