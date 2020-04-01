Comcast and Fox Corp. Set Broad New Carriage Agreement

Comcast and Fox Corp. have come to terms on a broad carriage agreement covering all of Fox’s cable channels, including Fox News, and its O&O local TV stations.

The long-term deal is significant for Fox Corp. given the importance of Comcast’s distribution footprint to core earnings. The pact covers authenticated streaming rights to Fox properties that will include what the companies described as “state of the art dynamic advertising.”

“We are pleased to extend our longstanding and productive partnership with Comcast so that millions of Xfinity customers will continue to enjoy Fox’s leading sports, entertainment and news programming for years to come,” said Michael Biard, Fox’s president of operations and distribution.

The agreement came together with no fireworks or threats of blackouts on either side. The global economic shocks spurred by the coronavirus pandemic is seen as encouraging companies to close vital pacts without as much wrangling as might have occurred in a different business climate.

“We are pleased to have reached this multi-year agreement with Fox to continue to deliver its array of content across our platforms for Xfinity TV customers,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP of video and entertainment for Comcast Cable.

The deal covers Fox’s 28 local TV stations serving 11 top markets, as well as Fox Business and sports cablers FS1, FS2, BTN and FOX Deportes.

Comcast and Fox have previously battled over carriage terms for Fox News, the most-watched cable news channel. From late 2015 to January 2017 the companies butted heads over a blackout of the Yes regional sports cabler on Comcast systems on the edge of the New York City market.

