Coldplay, Jonas Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard to Headline Citi Grammy Week Concerts

By
Variety Staff

Coldplay
CREDIT: Brian Patterson/REX/Shutterstock

Coldplay, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile and the Jonas Brothers will headline the Citi Sound Vault concert series during Grammy Week in Los Angeles later this month, the company announced today. The concerts, which are “powered” by Live Nation, will take place at the Hollywood Palladium beginning on Jan. 21.

The full schedule of Citi Sound Vault events is as follows:

  • January 21: Coldplay, who are only playing select shows in support of their new album “Everyday Life,” bring a significant underplay to Grammy Week. Proceeds of this special performance will support “A New Way of Life” Reentry Project (ANWOL), a nonprofit organization, which provides housing and support to formerly incarcerated women for successful community reentry, family reunification and individual healing.
  • January 22: Brittany Howard. The Alabama Shakes frontwoman and guitarist is nominated for 2 Grammy Awards this year for her solo work including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.
  • January 23: Brandi Carlile. The three-time Grammy winner is up for an additional 3 awards this year including Song of the Year, Best Country Song and Best Country Performance by Duo or Group.
  • January 25: Jonas Brothers. The 2020 Grammy Award Nominee will return to the Hollywood Palladium for the first time in 10 years.

Rounding out the week, Citi Sound Vault presents The Roots & Friends, taking place Saturday, January 25th at the Live House Hollywood. The group has performed during Grammy Week for more than a decade, with previous performances featuring Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and more. There will be a limited allotment of tickets exclusively for Citi cardmembers.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the new decade by putting our cardmembers at the epicenter of music’s biggest week,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi. “Through Citi Sound Vault, now in its fourth year, we continue to reward our cardmembers by offering incredibly unique experiences they will never forget with some of the world’s biggest artists.”

“Several fans who have attended past Citi Sound Vault concerts have told us the experience ranks in their top 10 of all time,” says Darin Wolf, Live Nation’s EVP of media and sponsorship.  “And artists including Metallica, P!NK, and Eminem among others, have celebrated the rare opportunity to revisit their roots and perform in small venues, harnessing the nostalgia from when it all began. From start to finish, Citi Sound Vault encapsulates the thriving, powerful connection between fans and artists.”

Starting today at 7am PT until January 8 at 10pm PT, Citi cardmembers who would like to attend the Hollywood Palladium shows can register to unlock access to tickets via Verified Fan. On January 10 at 10am PT, fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to search for and use their Citi card to purchase tickets for performances.

 

