‘Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert’ Documentary to Stream on YouTube (Watch Trailer)

In celebration of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’s 20th anniversary, YouTube Originals today announced it is partnering with the fest for a feature-length documentary called “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert,” set to premiere March 31 on YouTube. The news comes on the heels of the announcement of Coachella’s official 2020 lineup — with headliners Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine — and with news that YouTube Music will again be the exclusive live stream partner for both weekends of the festival.

According to the announcement, the doc “opens up the vault for the very first time to present the performances and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped the music festival.” It features rare footage, interviews, and performances from Billie Eilish, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Travis Scott, Blackpink, LCD Soundsystem, Rage Against The Machine, Pixies, Swedish House Mafia, Jane’s Addiction, Björk, The White Stripes, Madonna, Moby, Beck, Radiohead and others.

YouTube also announced today that it will return for the tenth year in a row as the official playlist and live stream partner for both weekends of Coachella. YouTube Premium members will receive exclusive Coachella perks, including access to a members-only allocation of passes. As general on-sale Weekend 1 passes are sold out, YouTube Premium members are one of the only groups with access to this limited supply.

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” is produced and directed by Chris Perkel. Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett serve as executive producers. The documentary is a Goldenvoice and Hamsterdam production, in association with AEG Studios.

“Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert” joins a slate of music-focused YouTube Originals including recent hits like “Coldplay: Everyday Life – Live in Jordan,” “The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash,” “How to Be: Mark Ronson,” “Taylor Swift – Lover’s Lounge (Live),” “MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré,” “Ariana Grande: Dangerous Woman Diaries” and “Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated,” and forthcoming projects including “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” which premieres on YouTube on January 27.