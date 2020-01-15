×

Clio Massey Named GM of Work of Art Publishing and VP of A&R for Arista

Variety Staff

Clio Massey has been named General Manager, Work of Art Publishing and has added the role of Vice President of A&R at Arista Records, it was announced today.

According to the announcement, at Work of Art, Massey will oversee business operations and development of the company’s roster of songwriters. Since joining Work of Art at its inception in 2018, her signees include Arista Recording artist JP Saxe (who recently released “If The World Was Ending,” featuring Julia Michaels), Whitney Phillips (Christina Aguilera, Zara Larsson) and songwriter Mary Weitz (Normani).

In her role at Arista Records, Massey will focus on the strategic and creative development of emerging talent under the roster as well as talent acquisition. She will continue to split her time between the company’s New York and Los Angeles headquarters.

Massey started her career in music publishing at Liberal Arts Music in 2013. From 2014 to 2018, she worked in A&R for Sony/ATV Music Publishing, serving as Senior Director, A&R. During her time with Sony/ATV, she signed several Grammy-nominated songwriters, including Maggie Rogers, songwriter Geoff Warburton (Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “In My Blood”) and songwriter/producer 6ix (Logic “1-800-273-8255”).

As part of a joint venture with Sony Music, David Massey took the helm of the relaunched Arista label and also launched Work of Art as a combined publishing-management operation.

