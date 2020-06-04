Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller Sends Apology Memo to Staff

The last few months have been an incredibly stressful and challenging time, for everyone. That said, there is no excuse for the Twitter exchange I had with Piya last night. I completely understand your anger and upset at me; it is not at all misplaced. I am so ashamed, humiliated and regretful for my actions and the pain it has caused both internally and externally. I sent a direct message to Piya to apologize profusely for my insensitive and ignorant remarks, which I made in a moment when what I should have been doing was listening.

I want to say my behavior engaging on Twitter in this manner was not representative of my more than 30 years as a journalist, nor was it reflective of who I am as a mother and a wife. After a very tough and emotional conversation with Jay this afternoon, I am recognizing that my many years as a journalist did not necessarily prepare me for a leadership role in such a large and thriving newsroom. Looking back, hard work and competition were two of my main tools to get ahead in my career. The success I found in my hard-charging style as a journalist, I now realize, can come across as autocratic when I’m managing others. It can even be perceived that I lack empathy for you. Dammit, I do care. I care deeply about each of you, and I care deeply about Variety. I can’t apologize enough to those I have let down. I take today’s criticisms of me very seriously. I just wish I could’ve listened to each of you sooner.

As a result of my discussion with Jay, it’s clear to me that I need to take a serious moment of reflection. Effective immediately, I will be taking a leave from my role at Variety.

No one should ever be afraid to speak up and disagree with me. I recognize the need for greater empowerment of those on our staff – I have suffocated too many good ideas and not empowered our next generation of leaders. I also need to create a better system for cultivating talent of diverse backgrounds. I have tried to grow our team with diversity and inclusivity in mind, and we have succeeded in some areas. But all leaders in 2020 must make diversity a top priority, not just now, but every day, through consistent action and attention.

I sincerely hope that, when the time is right, each of you would consider giving me a chance to rejoin this great organization and someday make you proud. As I said, I have a lot of thinking, working, and changing to do.

Thank you all, with my deepest apologies. And please stay safe. I really hope to see all of you again.

Gratefully yours,

Claudia