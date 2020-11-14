Tina Fey and Sterling K. Brown to Appear at Citymeals on Wheels’ More Than a Meal Benefit

Tina Fey and Sterling K. Brown have signed on for Citymeals On Wheels’ More Than a Meal virtual benefit

The Nov. 18 event will also feature appearances by Meryl Streep, Sarah Jessica Parker, Daniel Doulud, Liam Neeson, Hoda Kotb, Billy Crystal, Karlie Kloss and LL Cool J. Jane Krakowski and Darren Criss will provide musical performances.

Citymeals’ mission is to provide nourishing meals and companionship for New York City’s vulnerable older population. As a designated emergency responder for the city’s seniors, Citymeals has been on the frontlines ensuring home-delivered meals amid the pandemic, totaling more than 2 million meals thus far.

Special segments will include a conversation with a Citymeals chef and celebrity chefs Daniel Boulud, José Andrés and Charlie Palmer and “Top Chef” judge Gail Simmons; readings of meal recipient letters by Brown, Bernadette Peters, Streep and Adrienne Warren; a virtual visit with Citymeals board member Kathleen Turner and the longtime meal recipient she spends time with each week as a volunteer; comedic moments with Colin Jost, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka and Mario Cantone; and a special message from Kloss and fashion designer Christian Siriano of “Project Runway” and more. Christine Baranski, Harry Connick, Jr., Michael Douglas, Michael Kors, Deborah Roberts, Al Roker and Bevy Smith will also take part.

citymeals.org

Origins: In the Beginning

Television writer and producer LaToya Morgan will be honored as the 2020 Changemaker at Film2Future’s Origins: In the Beginning gala.

The virtual event on Nov. 19 will be hosted by Andy Allo and feature “American Horror Story” actor Adina Porter presenting student awards. The evening’s special appearances include “Mayans M.C.” cast members Joseph Raymond Lucero, Carla Baratta, Mike Meltran, Vincent ‘Rocco’ Vargas and Emilio Rivera.

Film2Film promotes and supports filmmaking for underserved youth.

“Growing up in a L.A., I dreamed of the day I could create my own stories and get them on screen,” Morgan said in statement. “I always wished for an organization like Film2Future which is doing incredible work building a pipeline for talented diverse students directly to the entertainment industry.”

film2future.org

In Stitches: A Night of Laughs with Whitney Cummings and Friends

Whitney Cummings will host a virtual comedy show benefitting Hydrocephalus Association.

The event will feature comedy sets by Cummings, Kurt Braunohler, Chris Estrada, Jamie Lee, Dan Levy and Esther Povitsky, a musical performance from Natasha Bedingfield and special appearances by Debbie Allen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Max Greenfield, Neil Patrick Harris, Rachael Harris, Nigel Lythgoe, Wayne Brady, Sebastian Maniscalco and Meghan Trainor.

Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to be the nation’s largest organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. It has provided $11 million for research in the U.S.

“In Stitches” is being produced by Little Cinema and sponsored by WarnerMedia, Hulu, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Children’s Hospital Orange County, Sony Pictures, Awesomeness and Odenkirk Provissiero.

hydroassoc.org