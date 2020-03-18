Central Park Five Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Sues Netflix and Ava DuVernay for Defamation

Linda Fairstein, the lead prosecutor in the Central Park jogger case, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday claiming that she was defamed by the Netflix series about the case, titled “When They See Us.”

Fairstein sued Netflix, as well as director Ava DuVernay and co-writer Attica Locke, claiming that she was wrongfully portrayed as the racist mastermind behind the wrongful prosecution of five black and brown men. The men were later exonerated.

The four-part drama series was released on Netflix in May 2019.

“In the film series, which Defendants have marketed and promoted as a true story, Defendants depict Ms. Fairstein — using her true name — as a racist, unethical villain who is determined to jail innocent children of color at any cost,” the suit alleges.

Fairstein was portrayed by Felicity Huffman. The suit alleges that the script invented fictional dialogue in order to mischaracterize her as racist.

“Throughout the film series, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed as making statements that she never said, taking actions that she did not take — many of them racist and unethical, if not unlawful — in places that she never was on the days and times depicted,” the suit states. “On a number of occasions, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed using inflammatory language, referring to young men of color as ‘thugs,’ ‘animals’ and ‘bastards,’ that she never used.”

Netflix said it would “vigorously defend” the suit.

“Linda Fairstein’s frivolous lawsuit is without merit,” Netflix said in a statement. “We intend to vigorously defend ‘When They See Us’ and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the incredible team behind the series.”

Netflix was also sued last fall by John E. Reid and Associates, a police interrogation firm that alleges its “Reid Technique” for interrogating suspects was defamed in the series. Netflix has argued that the suit was intended to chill free speech on a controversial police tactic.