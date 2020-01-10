In Honor of Goop at Sea, a Rundown of Celeb-Fueled Cruises

Gwyneth Paltrow’s company, Goop, is taking wellness to sea with Celebrity Cruises. In August, cruisers will be able to experience “goop at Sea” on board Celebrity’s Apex ship. Paltrow will be on deck, as well as a slew of Goop-approved “healers.” The ship will also be sailing through Spain, France and the Italian Riviera. In the event that mind-body sessions and juicing aren’t really your thing, though, here’s a list of other Hollywood-fueled ocean sojourns.

truTV’s Impractical Jokers cruise: The hidden-camera show hits the high seas for a fourth time, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas in March of this year, with a lineup of comedy acts and stand-ups including Jim Breuer, the Tenderloins, Adrienne Iapalucci, Joyelle Nicole Johnson and Joey Fatone.

Sailing with the Scotts (“Property Brothers”) Cruis: Drew and Jonathan Scott a.k.a. “The Property Brothers” were seabound in 2015 and 2018 for their Sailing with the Scotts cruise. The 2018 itinerary took passengers from Miami to the Bahamas. On-ship activities included dance lessons, karaoke nights and a “revealing” session of 20 Questions with the HGTV hosts. And, from what can be gleaned from the website, passengers were also treated to at least one Property Brother’s DJing skills.

The KISS Kruise: Pack up your face paint and platform shoes. Since 2011, KISS has hosted an annual cruise (or “kruise”). This year’s KISS Kruise X will celebrate its 10th voyage and from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4 on board the Norwegian Pearl. As of now, fans only can sign up for pre-sale tickets but past rosters have included fellow rockers The Darkness and Warrant.

Star Trek: The Cruise: The Star Trek: The Cruise IV, on board Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas ship, dares passengers to experience an “unconventional voyage.” There is already a waitlist for the 2020 trip (ports of call include Punta Cana, San Juan and Grand Bahama Island), which will celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Star Trek: Voyager.” According to the website, Trekkies will be treated to comedy and dramatic performances by “Star Trek” cast members. This year, Kate Mulgrew, William Shatner and Jeri Ryan will be boldly going where no one (unless they’ve already been on a “Star Trek” cruise to the Caribbean) has gone before.

Oprah’s Girls’ Getaway: In 2019, Oprah served as godmother to Holland America’s newest ship at the time, the Nieu Statendam, co-hosting a three-day excursion with journalist pal Gayle King, from Miami to the Bahamas. Key events included a conversation with Oprah on “how to live your best life,” meditation on a private island and sessions on how to travel in style.

MegaDeath’s MegaCruise: Metal band MegaDeath set sail for the first time ever with their MegaCruise in 2019, traveling from San Diego, Calif. to Ensenada, Mexico. In a five-night journey that could give Aquaman tinnitus, the band brought along fellow metalheads to perform, including Anthrax and Suicidal Tendencies. Activities included “morning coffee jams,” beer tasting and guitar/bass/drum clinics.

The BSB (Backstreet Boys) Cruise: The Backstreet Boys always seemed destined to host a cruise – after all, changing the lyrics of “I Want it That Way” to “I want that buffet” just seems natural. And for six years, they did just that (the cruise, that is), most recently on board Carnival’s Sensation in 2018, which took BSB fans from Miami to Grand Turk.

The ’80s Cruise: This cruise promises to be “all ’80s, all-inclusive.” The sold-out and totally rad lineup, on board Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas ship, features over 50 live performances. This year’s lineup includes Bret Michaels, the B-52s, Berlin, Loverboy and Patty Smyth & Scandal. Original MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter will also be on-board. Waterproof legwarmers not included, but cannonball pool contests, T-shirt shredding competitions and ‘80s karaoke are in a weeklong trek that starts in Miami and stops in San Juan, St. Thomas and Labadee.

“The Walking Dead” Walker Stalker Cruise: It’s horror on the high seas. Not for the faint of heart, this fan-driven cruise sailed for the fourth and final time last year. And from the looks of it, the four-day event, taking passengers from Tampa, Florida to Nassau, Bahamas, was killer: Over 2,000 fans dressed as the undead, diving into blood-red pools, getting zombie makeovers and mingling with stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus and Chandler Riggs.