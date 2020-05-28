Constance Wu, Rita Wilson and More Celebs Unite to #thanknurses In New Video

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, nurses have been on the front lines, braving the conditions to save lives and help others.
Celebrities have collaborated on a video to thank nurses for rising to the task as part of the #thanknurses campaign. Rita Wilson, Constance Wu, Noah Wyle, Kit Williamson, John Halbach, Kate Flannery, Chris Chalk, Angelica Maria, Simon Helberg, Parminder Nagra, Angelica Vale, Joan Lunden and more are featured in the video, offering their support for the American Nurses Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Nurses Association. Featuring self-shot footage from their shelter-in-place locations, the video is meant to help raise moeny for nurses treating patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The American Nurses Foundation has established the Coronavirus Response Fund for Nurses. The Fund will offer financial assistance, mental health services and other information to nurses to help themselves and their families.