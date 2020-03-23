Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Urge Fans to Be Safe

As the world attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry has come to a near standstill. Film and television productions have been suspended globally to keep casts and crews from contracting the virus. Meanwhile, movie theater closures have led studios to seek later premiere dates or early streaming releases for the spring’s theatrical releases.

While precautions have become more widespread over the past week, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have already contracted COVID-19. Some of the celebrities and entertainment industry figures who have gone public with their diagnoses are using their platform to try to educate fans on the necessity of social distancing and praising the health care professionals working on the front lines of the crisis.

Here is a list of major figures in the entertainment industry who have gone public with coronavirus diagnoses, as well as the available information on their recoveries so far.

A list of medical and financial resources for entertainment workers can be found here.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

On March 11, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both revealed they tested positive for coronavirus while abroad in Australia. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote on Instagram in regards to their symptoms. They were two of the first celebs to announce they had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday, Hanks tweeted that two weeks after their first symptoms they are feeling better and reminded, “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone.”

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba

Idris Elba announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16. In a video he shared with his Twitter followers, the 47-year-old revealed he was not experiencing any symptoms despite being exposed to the virus. On Saturday, during a FaceTime interview on Oprah Winfrey’s “Oprah Talks COVID-19” Apple TV Plus series, the actor’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, also revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus. The couple both told Winfrey they are not experiencing any symptoms as of yet. “It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated,” Dhowre said during the interview. “But it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and…we’re asymptomatic.”

Daniel Dae Kim

On March 19, “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim shared with his Instagram followers that he tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling slight symptoms like scratchiness in his throat. On Sunday, the 51-year-old shared that he has been self-isolating at home in Hawaii, but would reunite with his family on Monday with approval from his doctor. “I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal,” said Kim in a video update he posted on Instagram.

Colton Underwood

On Friday, March 20, “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood shared on Instagram that he had been following social distancing and self-isolation restrictions, but still tested positive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old said he began having symptoms, mostly exhaustion, a few days prior. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said. On Monday, Underwood revealed that the past few days since his diagnosis have been rougher than he expected. “The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breath, he wrote on Instagram. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs.

Placido Domingo

Opera Star Placido Domingo shared he tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The 79-year-old, who was in Mexico, posted the news on Facebook. “My family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” read Domingo’s statement. “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore decided to get tested and the result came back positive.” He went on to urge his fans to follow their local government’s guidelines and regulations, saying, “Above all, please stay home if you can!”

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s late-night show “Watch What Happens Live,” announced on March 20 that he also had tested positive for the virus. The 51-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter to notify fans that he will not shoot shows from home as he had planned. “As much as I felt I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” Cohen wrote on Instagram, adding “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us.”

Lucian Grainge

Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, sources told Variety. He is reportedly receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center.

Aaron Tveit

Broadway star Aaron Tveit announced on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 36-year-old shared on Instagram that he has been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on March 12. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus,” wrote Tveit. He went on to urge his followers to “stay safe” and “stay healthy” because it can affect anyone.

Olga Kurylenko

On March 15, “Quantum of Solace” actor Olga Kurylenko announced she tested positive for coronavirus after feeling ill a week prior to her diagnosis. On Sunday, however, the 40-year-old gave an update on Instagram stating that she has completely recovered from her symptoms. “Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine,” Kurylenko wrote on Instagram. “And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend time with my son.”

Kristofer Hivju

“Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 16. He shared on Instagram that he and his family have been self-isolating at home in Norway. “We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he wrote. He went on to urge his followers to be “extremely careful” and to self quarantine. “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” he continued. “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”