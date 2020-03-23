×

Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Urge Fans to Be Safe

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

As the world attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry has come to a near standstill. Film and television productions have been suspended globally to keep casts and crews from contracting the virus. Meanwhile, movie theater closures have led studios to seek later premiere dates or early streaming releases for the spring’s theatrical releases.

While precautions have become more widespread over the past week, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide have already contracted COVID-19. Some of the celebrities and entertainment industry figures who have gone public with their diagnoses are using their platform to try to educate fans on the necessity of social distancing and praising the health care professionals working on the front lines of the crisis.

Here is a list of major figures in the entertainment industry who have gone public with coronavirus diagnoses, as well as the available information on their recoveries so far.

A list of medical and financial resources for entertainment workers can be found here.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

On March 11, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both revealed they tested positive for coronavirus while abroad in Australia. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote on Instagram in regards to their symptoms. They were two of the first celebs to announce they had been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday, Hanks tweeted that two weeks after their first symptoms they are feeling better and reminded, “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone.”

Idris Elba

Idris Elba announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16. In a video he shared with his Twitter followers, the 47-year-old revealed he was not experiencing any symptoms despite being exposed to the virus. On Saturday, during a FaceTime interview on Oprah Winfrey’s “Oprah Talks COVID-19” Apple TV Plus series, the actor’s wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, also revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus. The couple both told Winfrey they are not experiencing any symptoms as of yet. “It might change in the coming weeks, and we’ll keep everyone updated,” Dhowre said during the interview. “But it is worrisome that we’re sitting here, two people, and…we’re asymptomatic.” 

Daniel Dae Kim

On March 19, “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim shared with his Instagram followers that he tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling slight symptoms like scratchiness in his throat. On Sunday, the 51-year-old shared that he has been self-isolating at home in Hawaii, but would reunite with his family on Monday with approval from his doctor. “I am happy to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically back to normal,” said Kim in a video update he posted on Instagram.

Colton Underwood

On Friday, March 20, “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood shared on Instagram that he had been following social distancing and self-isolation restrictions, but still tested positive for COVID-19. The 28-year-old said he began having symptoms, mostly exhaustion, a few days prior. “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or going to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted,” he said. On Monday, Underwood revealed that the past few days since his diagnosis have been rougher than he expected. “The most prominent symptoms are my cough, night sweats and shortness of breath, he wrote on Instagram. “Breathing is challenging, the best way to describe it is feeling like I only have access to 20% of my lungs. 

Placido Domingo

Opera Star Placido Domingo shared he tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. The 79-year-old, who was in Mexico, posted the news on Facebook. “My family and I are all in self-isolation for as long as it is deemed medically necessary,” read Domingo’s statement. “Currently we are all in good health but I experienced fever and cough symptoms therefore decided to get tested and the result came back positive.” He went on to urge his fans to follow their local government’s guidelines and regulations, saying, “Above all, please stay home if you can!” 

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s late-night show “Watch What Happens Live,” announced on March 20 that he also had tested positive for the virus. The 51-year-old took to Instagram and Twitter to notify fans that he will not shoot shows from home as he had planned. “As much as I felt I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” Cohen wrote on Instagram, adding “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us.”

Lucian Grainge

Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, sources told Variety. He is reportedly receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center. 

View this post on Instagram

Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better. I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus. One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic. I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms – please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!

A post shared by A A R O N T V E I T (@aarontveit) on

Aaron Tveit

Broadway star Aaron Tveit announced on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 36-year-old shared on Instagram that he has been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on March 12. “I consider myself extremely lucky that my symptoms have been very mild – cold like with no fever – as so many are experiencing much more serious symptoms, because this is a very dangerous virus,” wrote Tveit. He went on to urge his followers to “stay safe” and “stay healthy” because it can affect anyone. 

View this post on Instagram

Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son. 🙏 Я думаю я полностью выздоровела. Коротко о течении болезни: В первую неделю мне было очень плохо и я почти все время лежала с высокой температурой и много спала. Я спала 12 часов за ночь и потом ещё часа 3-4 днём!!! Подняться было тяжело. Усталость сумасшедшая. Головная боль дикая. Во вторую неделю температура полностью ушла и появился легкий кашель. Усталость осталась. Теперь практически никаких симптомов нет. Только немного кашель есть по утрам, но потом он полностью уходит на весь день. Теперь я наслаждаюсь отдыхом и провожу время с сыном. Держитесь!!! 💪 #coronavirus #коронавирус

A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on

Olga Kurylenko

On March 15, “Quantum of Solace” actor Olga Kurylenko announced she tested positive for coronavirus after feeling ill a week prior to her diagnosis. On Sunday, however, the 40-year-old gave an update on Instagram stating that she has completely recovered from her symptoms. “Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine,” Kurylenko wrote on Instagram. “And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend time with my son.” 

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

Kristofer Hivju

“Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus on March 16. He shared on Instagram that he and his family have been self-isolating at home in Norway. “We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold,” he wrote. He went on to urge his followers to be “extremely careful” and to self quarantine. “Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals,” he continued. “Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy!”

 

More Biz

  • Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson26th Annual

    Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus Urge Fans to Be Safe

    As the world attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the entertainment industry has come to a near standstill. Film and television productions have been suspended globally to keep casts and crews from contracting the virus. Meanwhile, movie theater closures have led studios to seek later premiere dates or early streaming releases for [...]

  • WGA Writers Placeholder

    WGA 'Evaluating' Date Options for Contract Talks With Major Studios

    The WGA is evaluating its options for conducting contract talks with Hollywood’s major studios that were to have started today until coronavirus prevention measures made it untenable for the sides to hold a face-to-face bargaining session. “Nothing has been worked out as of yet,” a spokesman for the Writers Guild of America said. “The guild [...]

  • Coronavirus UK

    U.K. Declares Partial Coronavirus Lockdown, Bans Gatherings of More Than Two People

    U.K. prime minister Boris Johnson has declared a partial lockdown of the country, effective immediately. In an address broadcast to the nation on Monday evening, Johnson urged Britons to stay home to save lives. The prime minister forbade leaving home for anything apart from shopping for basic necessities like food and medicines, medical needs, one [...]

  • Players at the esports contest'League Of

    How La Liga's eSports FIFA Tournament Thrilled Fans While Raising Funds for Coronavirus Relief

    Things were looking grim for Spanish sports fans heading into the country’s second weekend under a government mandated lockdown, and grimmer still for those with rights to broadcast the nation’s favorite game of football. An early outside-the-box idea materialized when football league La Liga, Banco Santander, Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus and eSports celebrity Ibai hosted [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein coronavirus prison

    Harvey Weinstein in Prison Isolation With Coronavirus

    Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently in an isolation unit in a New York state prison, Variety has confirmed. Weinstein’s team would not confirm or deny his health status, citing privacy concerns, but Variety has confirmed the positive test results through an anonymous New York state prison official. “The prison is well [...]

  • Patient leaves a COVID-19 testing station

    CAA, Harvard and Thrive Global Launch #FirstRespondersFirst Initiative to Combat COVID-19

    The CAA Foundation has teamed with Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Thrive Global on an initiative dubbed #FirstRespondersFirst to provide healthcare workers with vital tools and supplies to combat the deadly coronavirus. The effort is a response to reports that first responders are facing a dangerous shortage of resources and safety gear [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad