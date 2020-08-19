Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Give Away $1 Million for ‘Women Empowerment’ via #WAPParty

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have announced that they’re celebrating women empowerment — and also promoting their new single, “WAP” — by giving away $1 million via Twitter and Cash App.

“Today through 8/20, women who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will have a chance at receiving a portion of the 1M dollars through Cash App,” the announcement reads. “To celebrate and honor the inspirational conversation that’s been happening in response to the song, Meg and Cardi will be giving back to women in a big way, starting today.”

While the voluminous rules and details of the giveaway can be found here, the upshot is that any woman who tweets with the official hashtags is eligible — and the 2,000 winners, each of whom will receive $500, will be chosen randomly.

Some people are claiming that they have already won:

“To all everyone supporting #WAP,” Variety’s recent cover star Megan Thee Stallion tweeted. “We see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

Cardi tweeted, “y’all made #WAP amazing!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty pic.twitter.com/OF2Y5v3UQx — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) August 19, 2020