Capitol Records Names Amanda Samii Senior VP of A&R

By
Variety Staff

Amanda Samii has been named senior vice president of A&R for Capitol Records, the flagship label of Capitol Music Group, it was announced today by label president Jeff Vaughn, to whom Samii will report. She will assume her post on March 2 and will be based at the company’s Hollywood headquarters.

Samii comes to Capitol after 10 years at Kobalt Music Publishing, most recently as vice president of creative at that company. At Kobalt, she signed a number of writers and producers, including Finneas O’Connell, who last month won five major Grammys — including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Producer of the Year — for his work with his sister Billie Eilish on her album, “When We all Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” She was also instrumental in signing Marshmello, Syd, Rogét Chahayed, Mike Crossey, Michael Matosic, Peter Thomas, Paul Meany, Vegyn, Jon Hume, Some Randoms and Uffie.

She joined Kobalt in 2011 as an assistant on the creative team, rising in the ranks over the decade to vice president.

“Amanda is a relentless advocate for creatives,” Vaughn said. “Her impressive track record reflects a deep commitment to artist development, which is a passion we share.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Steve Barnett, Jeff Vaughn and the entire Capitol family in my new role,” Samii said. “Capitol Records has such a rich history, and I am honored to be able to help push its legacy forward and mold its future. My passion for music comes from being a fan, first, and the Capitol roster has included some of my favorite artists of all time.”

