CAA Hires Tyrone Bland to Lead Government Relations Efforts

Creative Artists Agency has hired veteran executive Tyrone Bland to lead its U.S. government relations efforts.

Bland joins from Herbalife’s global corporate affairs team, where he served as vice president of state and local government relations. Bland will focus on CAA’s connection to relevant local, state and federal legislation and regulatory action.

“Ty has an outstanding track record navigating and creating opportunities within ever-changing landscapes — commercial, political, and societal,” said CAA General Counsel Jeffrey Freedman. “As CAA continues to build businesses and resources to capture new opportunities for clients, we are fortunate to have in Ty an exceptional strategist and leader. He not only has deep experience solving complex issues, but knows how to build successful coalitions across broad sets of stakeholders, making him a natural fit within our collaborative culture.”

Bland previously served as the managing partner at public affairs firm Porter Tellus, LLC, advising corporate, non-profit, trade association and labor union clients on federal, state and local legislative initiatives and issues. He provided counsel on trade, transportation, urban planning and business development. His clients included Coca-Cola, Walmart and FedEx.

Prior to that, Bland was a managing director at Capitol Hill Consulting Group, advising Verizon Wireless and Toyota Financial Services on a range of regulatory and legislative issues. He also served as Amtrak’s director of government affairs for the western region, building local and state support across 16 states for Amtrak’s federal appropriation request. Bland also served as a chief of staff in the California State Assembly, and as legislative representative for the City of Los Angeles.

“I have long admired CAA’s innovative and holistic approach to creating every possible avenue for client success in the marketplace,” Bland said. “As the agency’s role continues to expand across so many rapidly evolving fields, I look forward to helping CAA stay ahead of changes and opportunities.”