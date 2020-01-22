CAA Hires TV Agent Ryan Tracey (EXCLUSIVE)

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has hired Ryan Tracey as an agent in the television department, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tracey comes to CAA from UTA, where he had most recently served as head of TV Production. He has represented an numerous television producers during his career, including Aida Rodgers, Kathy Ciric, Anna Dokoza, Ellen Kuras, Mark Winemaker, Joe Incaprera, Paul Garnes, Patrick Markey, Jill Footlick, Julie Herrin, and Sarah Caplan. Tracey began his career in the mailroom at UTA in 2003. He served a brief stint at Paramount Vantage, before returning to UTA in 2008.

In his new role, he will be based out of CAA’s Los Angeles office.

News of the hire comes a day after CAA announced that the agency is establishing a board to manage its daily operations. The CAA Board will consist of eleven members: Risa Gertner, Michael Levine, Emma Banks, Joe Cohen, Maha Dakhil, Paul Danforth, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joel Lubin, Sonya Rosenfeld, Rick Roskin, and Tiffany Ward. Each board members will continue to serve in their current role at CAA as well. They come from across the motion pictures, television, music, and sports divisions as well as diversity and inclusion.

Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd, and Kevin Huvane remain co-chairmen and all three have signed new long-term agreements with CAA. The board will report to Lovett, Lourd, and Huvane.