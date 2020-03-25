×

CAA Sports Signs Premier Lacrosse League Co-Founder Paul Rabil (EXCLUSIVE)

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Paul Rabil
CREDIT: Premier League LaCrosse

Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) co-founder Paul Rabil has signed with CAA Sports for representation, Variety has learned exclusively.

PLL launched in October 2018 and completed its inaugural season in 2019. Rabil, along with his brother and fellow co-founder Mike Rabil, signed an exclusive media rights deal with NBC Sports Group for PLL in late 2018. This marked the first time professional lacrosse had secured a major network rights deal. PLL games are now shown on NBC, NBCSN, and NBC Sports Gold. CAA is an investor in the league along with The Raine Group, Joe Tsai Sports, Chernin Group, and Brett Jefferson among others.

In addition to managing the day-to-day operations for the league, Rabil also plays for PLL team Atlas LC. He led the Johns Hopkins University Men’s Lacrosse team to two National Championships in 2005 and 2007, and was drafted first overall in the Major League Lacrosse (MLL) draft. He is a two-time MLL MVP and is also a two-time gold medalist for Team USA in the World Lacrosse Championships.

Rabil is currently shopping a PLL-produced documentary titled “Rabil: The Fate of Sport,” which chronicles the rise of the league and charts his journey from athlete to sports executive.

 

More Biz

  • Paul Rabil

    CAA Sports Signs Premier Lacrosse League Co-Founder Paul Rabil (EXCLUSIVE)

    Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) co-founder Paul Rabil has signed with CAA Sports for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. PLL launched in October 2018 and completed its inaugural season in 2019. Rabil, along with his brother and fellow co-founder Mike Rabil, signed an exclusive media rights deal with NBC Sports Group for PLL in late 2018. [...]

  • Coronavirus Placeholder COVID19 Variety

    'Permanent Damage': Analysts See Media Giants Taking Double-Digit Hits From Coronavirus

    Permanent damage. That’s how Wall Street sees the impact of coronavirus-related disruptions to the media and entertainment marketplace. The scope of the economic losses is still hard to measure. Analysts are predicting a steep 19%-20% immediate drop in TV advertising revenue in the second quarter and a drop of more than 10% for the full [...]

  • Scare Tactics SyFy Tracy Morgan

    'Scare Tactics' Producer Accuses Ex-Partner of Creating Copycat Show

    The producer of a horror reality show has sued his former partner accusing him of creating a copycat show that is now running on Netflix. Scott Hallock and Kevin Healey co-created “Scare Tactics,” a hidden camera show that ran for five seasons on Syfy from 2003 to 2013. According to the suit, the two had [...]

  • Aero Theater Los Angeles Closed Coronavirus

    Can Movie Theaters Survive the Coronavirus Crisis?

    Movie theaters have endured world wars, depressions and recessions, and the advent of everything from television to streaming. But COVID-19 and the public health crisis it has generated around the globe represent an existential threat to the cinema business like no other. In a matter of days with the accelerating spread of the contagion, most [...]

  • Celia Keenan-Bolger73rd Annual Tony Awards, Show,

    Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

    The Tony Awards are the latest industry event to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Theatre Wing, which backs the show, announced on Wednesday that the 74th edition of the annual celebration of the best of theater will be pushed back indefinitely. The ceremony was originally scheduled to air live on CBS, [...]

  • U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi

    U.K. Broadcasters Pressure Government for Freelancer Pay as Decision Looms

    The leaders of broadcasters BBC, Channel 4 and ITV have united to apply pressure on the U.K. government for expansive economic measures for the self-employed — a highly anticipated directive due Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed during his daily press briefing Wednesday that Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer would reveal these measures on [...]

  • Bill Cosby is escorted out of

    Bill Cosby's Attorneys Fear He Will Contract Coronavirus in Prison

    Bill Cosby’s attorneys fear that he will contract the coronavirus in prison, and are contemplating asking for him to serve the remainder of his sentence at home. Cosby, 82, is serving a three- to 10-year sentence at State Correctional Institution Phoenix, near Philadelphia, after being convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a woman at his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad