CAA Announces Joint Venture With Fashion Services Agency KCD

CAA is strutting out in a new venture with fashion services agency KCD, the talent agency announced Tuesday.

The deal comes at a tumultuous time for talent shops (and showbiz at large), as CAA and rival Endeavor remain the only big firms unable to represent writers thanks to a deadlock with the WGA, and revenues are held hostage thanks coronavirus production shutdowns.

The global joint venture, called CAAxKCD, will offer a roster of clients “new earning opportunities in editorial and runway, endorsements, licensing, branding, business-building, and entertainment,” the announcement said. Clients will range from models, designers, and photographers, as well as influencers spanning art, media, culture, and fashion.

KCD brings more than 35 years of fashion knowledge, credibility, innovation and a range of expertise spanning media relations, creative services, digital, entertainment, technology and consulting to the partnership. Venture points will include designer collaborations, new business development, events, and programming.

“A year ago, we set out to be agents of change for fashion talent whom we believe have largely been under-represented and over-commissioned as a matter of institutional practice in the industry,” said veteran CAA agent Christian Carino, who helped conceptualize and launch of CAA ‘s fashion division. “Furthering our mission to provide an elevated service offering to these artists, our joint venture with KCD enhances our capabilities in the creation of new businesses for and with clients, through the power of our combined rosters, propelling CAA Fashion’s representation far beyond what the traditional modeling agencies have ever committed.”

Rachna Shah, partner and managing director of KCD, added that the venture will bring “the ability to give the industry a new path forward with opportunities that will enhance creativity and provide solutions.”

CAA talent in this space includes Alessandra Ambrosio, Violet Chachki, Dilone, Tommy Dorfman, Winnie Harlow, Elsa Hosk, Charlotte Lawrence, Adriana Lima, Miquela, Kiko Mizuhara, Indya Moore, and Kate Upton. Fashion designer clients include Prabal Gurung and Tommy Hilfiger, and photographers Russell James and Nick Knight.

The agency has long represented Cindy Crawford, Olivia Culpo, Tom Ford, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Heidi Klum, Annie Leibovitz, Mario Sorrenti, and Suki Waterhouse.