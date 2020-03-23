×

CAA, Harvard and Thrive Global Launch #FirstRespondersFirst Initiative to Combat COVID-19

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patient leaves a COVID-19 testing station at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, in New YorkVirus Outbreak , New York, United States - 23 Mar 2020
CREDIT: John Minchillo/AP/Shutterstock

The CAA Foundation has teamed with Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Thrive Global on an initiative dubbed #FirstRespondersFirst to provide healthcare workers with vital tools and supplies to combat the deadly coronavirus.

The effort is a response to reports that first responders are facing a dangerous shortage of resources and safety gear as they encounter coronavirus patients, greatly raising the risk of them getting infected or passing on the virus to others.

The #FirstRespondersFirst initiative will gather resources from the three organizations to aid healthcare workers including social workers, nurses, physicians and more. Along with these resources, #FirstRespondersFirst will launch a fundraising effort to help by masks, gowns and gloves that are in short supply.

Among the #FirstRespondersFirst offerings, the Chan School will provide “evidence-based” content based on environmental, occupational and behavioral health information to the workforce. Thrive Global, a technology company founded by Arianna Huffington, will use online platforms to give responders workshops, training, coaching and content to provide physical and mental aid to healthcare workers who may be personally afflicted by the epidemic. CAA will capitalize on their relationships with “cultural influencers” to raise awareness about COVID-19

“As this crisis continues to unfold, it’s important for those on the frontlines to be fortified with essential equipment while being supported to care for themselves. Doing so will allow frontline healthcare workers to be more effective, more resilient and have more of an impact when we all take these proactive steps,” said Michelle Williams, dean of the Chan School.

A group of healthcare professionals are signed on with the initiative and will lead the way to help curb the spread and deliver aid to sick patients.

“When the story of this pandemic is written, the heroes will be the healthcare workers who risked their own health and endured burnout and exhaustion among many other challenges on our behalf,” said Huffington. “We must, as a nation, show up for this community as they are showing up for us.”

More Biz

  • Patient leaves a COVID-19 testing station

    CAA, Harvard and Thrive Global Launch #FirstRespondersFirst Initiative to Combat COVID-19

    The CAA Foundation has teamed with Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Thrive Global on an initiative dubbed #FirstRespondersFirst to provide healthcare workers with vital tools and supplies to combat the deadly coronavirus. The effort is a response to reports that first responders are facing a dangerous shortage of resources and safety gear [...]

  • supreme court byron allen comcast

    Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Comcast in Byron Allen Discrimination Case

    The U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous opinion Monday that sends the racial discrimination case filed by entrepreneur Byron Allen back to an appellate court with a stricter definition of the bias that Allen needs to prove in order for the lawsuit to proceed in federal court. The ruling came down in Comcast’s favor on [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen Memoir 'Apropos of Nothing' Released Under New Publisher

    Woody Allen’s memoir “Apropos of Nothing” dropped on Monday with little notice from a new publisher, Arcade Publishing. In early March, Grand Central Publishing announced that they would be releasing the book on April 7, and after widespread criticism for printing the moviemaker and alleged sexual abuser’s story, over 70 employees staged a walkout at [...]

  • Spongebob

    ViacomCBS, Sky Ink Nick Deal for German-Speaking Markets

    ViacomCBS Networks International and Sky have teamed for a multi-year deal to make Nick Jr. and NickToons content available in German-speaking markets. Sky customers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria will now have access to a package of VOD content from the Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. library including more than 900 episodes of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Paw [...]

  • Bosch

    ProgramBuyer to Launch Free Virtual Content Showcase

    Online screening portal ProgramBuyer will launch a free digital service uniting buyers and sellers affected by the cancellation of MipTV. From March 30, those now unable to meet physically will be able to access the new “Mip Releases” section on the ProgramBuyer portal. Any distributor, including ProgramBuyer subscribers and non-subscribers, will be able to access [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad